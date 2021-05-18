The Safford Branch of the American Association of University Women is pleased to announce that Ron Higgenbotham and Annette Pearce have been selected as the recipients of their 2021 scholarships. Each year the Safford Branch AAUW provides one or two $500 scholarships to promote higher education on a local level. Recipients must be legal residents of Graham or Greenlee County, have completed two years of college education, and be transferring to a four-year institute to finish their education. Both men and women qualify for this award.
Ron Higgenbotham graduated from Eastern Arizona College and will attend BYU Idaho in the fall as a business finance major. Annette Pearce is also a graduate of EAC and will continue her education at Dixie State University in St. George, UT, where she will study dental hygiene. The Safford Branch of the AAUW is delighted to help these two promising young community members pursue their dreams and wishes them all the best.