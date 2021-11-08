Safford Unified School District celebrated a groundbreaking Friday for the new Dorothy Stinson Elementary School Friday.
There were short speeches from Superintendent A.J. Taylor, former superintendent Ken Van Winkle and 11-year-old student body president Parker Whisman.
Phoenix-based Danson Construction just began a two-year construction project that will see the demolition of the old school and the construction of a grass field and playground area in its place and a new Dorothy Stinson Elementary School right next to it.
The new school will be able to seat 450-500 students, whereas the old school seats approximately 375 students, said Tim McHugh, the district's director of support operations.
The district projects the new school will be open for students between February and June of 2023, McHugh said, with the demolition of the old school happening sometime that summer.
"Whenever you hear machinery or rumbling, that's progress on your brand new school!" Taylor said to a crowd of the school's elementary school students from behind a fence that separates the current school's playground from the construction area.
Whisman told his peers the construction of the new school gives him and his classmates hope for the future.
Plans to construct a new school started back in 2016 when a hail storm "demolished our schools," Van Winkle said. Van Winkle was the district superintendent at the time.
After the hailstorm, Van Winkle went to tour the school and "there were literally walls you could touch and they would move," he said.
The school opened in 1972.
The district received permission and some money from the state for the school back 2016, but bureaucratic set backs stalled the construction of the school, Van Winkle said.
This year, Taylor said, the state legislature provided more money to the School Facilities Oversight Board, to fund school construction and renovation projects, which kickstarted the construction of the new Dorothy Stinson school.
"It's been a long time coming," Van Winkle said, "It's long overdue."
In total, the district received $11.9 million from the SFOB to fund the construction, with an additional $1 million in contingency funds if the district needs it, Taylor said.
Dan Fontana, the president of Danson Construction, said it'll take about a year and a half to build the new school and about a half a year to demolish the existing school and build a field, a playground and flood control facilities in its place.
Half of the new playground will consist of the current playground equipment and the playground will have both a grass and a sand field, McHugh said.
Getting metal parts for the construction of the new school is difficult because of supply chain and transportation issues, Fontana said. Construction costs are also increasing by 1.5% every month, he said.
If the price tag to complete the school rises above the district's SFOB money, McHugh said the district would figure out ways to cut "niceties" and things they want from the project in favor of being able to build things the school just needs.
Either way, Fontana said his company is committed to finishing the project on time.
"We've built over 100 campuses, so we got a good handle on it," Fontana said.