FROM LEFT: Safford City Councilman Arnold Lopez, City Manager John Cassella, Cananea Mayor Eduardo Quiroga Jiménez and Mexican Consul Jorge Arturo Arguelles Victorero gather for a photo commemorating Safford and Cananea's newly formalized sister city agreement. 

Officials from Safford and the Mexican city of Cananea, Sonora, celebrated becoming siblings on Thursday.

The reception honoring the international sister cities agreement, which took place at the Mexican consulate in Douglas, marked the conclusion of a process that began two years ago. Also the Safford City Council signed a resolution recognizing the relationship with Cananea in September 2021,  the process of reciprocation was more intricate, involving sending paperwork to Mexico City for approval.

City of Cananea, Mexico

The city of Cananea in Sonora, Mexico, is a copper mining community that has an agricultural base in cattle ranching. It is also near the site of the Guilermo Haro Observatory telescope on La Mariquita mountain. 
Jorge Arturo Arguelles Victorero, consul of Mexico, gives a speech on Thursday night at the Mexican consulate in Douglas.
Thursday's celebration of the sister city agreement between Safford and Cananea included music and folkloric dance.

