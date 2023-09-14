FROM LEFT: Safford City Councilman Arnold Lopez, City Manager John Cassella, Cananea Mayor Eduardo Quiroga Jiménez and Mexican Consul Jorge Arturo Arguelles Victorero gather for a photo commemorating Safford and Cananea's newly formalized sister city agreement.
The city of Cananea in Sonora, Mexico, is a copper mining community that has an agricultural base in cattle ranching. It is also near the site of the Guilermo Haro Observatory telescope on La Mariquita mountain.
Officials from Safford and the Mexican city of Cananea, Sonora, celebrated becoming siblings on Thursday.
The reception honoring the international sister cities agreement, which took place at the Mexican consulate in Douglas, marked the conclusion of a process that began two years ago. Also the Safford City Council signed a resolution recognizing the relationship with Cananea in September 2021, the process of reciprocation was more intricate, involving sending paperwork to Mexico City for approval.
With that process finally completed, Safford Councilman Arnold Lopez and City Manager John Casella were among those who made the trip to Douglas for Thursday's event. Safford officials were also scheduled to visit Cananea over the weekend.
Introducing Cananea
Cananea is about 60 miles southeast of the border city of Nogales by highway. Like Southeastern Arizona, Cananea boasts thriving copper and cattle industries. The copper mine in Cananea is one of the largest open-pit mines in the world. Cananea is also located at a relatively high elevation. Key mountain peaks include Manzanal, Los Ajos, Cananeita, Magallanes, Azul and La Mariquita. La Mariquita is home to the Guillermo Haro Observatory, an astronomical facility operated by the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
Ed Lopez, membership director of the Southeastern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, has collaborated with the cities of Cananea and Safford for two years. He has worked with both cities as they entered into the discussions of becoming sister cities. He was at the signing of the papers on Thursday, and he expressed his excitement over the steps both cities have taken to work together.
“The two cities have so much in common besides city government,” he said. “They both have learning of higher education, copper mines, observatories, lakes and sports. I feel my job as ambassador of SEAZ Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Graham & Greenlee County has a chapter complete, and now the cities can now collaborate to help bring one another economics and tourism.”
Why sister cities?
"The twinning of these two cities is based on the desire to foster mutual understanding, friendship and cultural exchange," said Jesús Maytorena Acusta, secretary of Cananea's city council. "Both communities share a rich cultural heritage and aspire to strengthen these links. The main objective is to promote collaboration in areas such as culture, education, tourism and community development, working hand in hand to address shared challenges.
"This partnership between Cananea and Safford can have a positive impact on the economy of both cities by encouraging tourism and promoting local culture," he continued. "This, in turn, can benefit local businesses and generate jobs in sectors related to tourism and cultural industries."
The agreement between Safford and Cananea will result in various initiatives such as cultural exchanges, joint educational programs, tourism promotion and collaborative community projects, Acusta said. These projects may involve shared cultural festivals, student exchanges focused on mining, miner training, cross-border tourism promotion and highlighting the cultural heritage of both cities.
Safford City Manager Cassella said he had worked with Cananea officials before in Sierra Vista, and he emphasized the multiple benefits of this agreement.
"Initially, it's about cultural exchange," he said. "It's a way to have more interactions and more traffic across the border. This traffic will even cause more economic development when people come up, stay in hotels and eat at restaurants. You never know how far the benefits will go."
Another project the two cities are exploring is a joint event that will feature live music. However, he emphasized this is still in its early planning stages. A more immediate interaction between the cities will occur when vendors from Cananea participate in this year's Salsa Festival on Sept. 22 and 23. Cananea is transporting a youth orchestra called the Grupo Mexico Orchestra to the festival. The orchestra has 30 to 40 members, ages 12 to 17. They will be joined at SalsaFest by about 15 members of the Cananea city government.
The key to success
Cassella and Acusta agreed the impact of the sister city arrangement will depend on the efforts of both communities.
"The active participation of residents of Cananea and Safford is essential to the success of this twinning relationship," Acusta said. "Residents can engage in cultural activities, educational exchanges, community projects and joint events. By supporting cross-border tourism and participating in culturally related activities, the community can contribute to economic growth and strengthen ties between sister cities. People's commitment and collaboration are essential for this partnership to be fruitful and meaningful."
