The City of Safford and Safford High School are celebrating the Class of 2020, the former with a display in front of City Hall and the latter with a special mural and virtual graduation.
The Safford Unified School District announced its plans for graduation Friday.
According to a news release, a specially assembled committee came up with the plan.
"We considered many different things - postponing being one - and we feel that will exclude a large number of students because of plans many have immediately following high school graduation," A.J. Taylor, director of instructional services said in the news release. "We have students who have enlisted in the military, we have students who are going to serve a mission for their church, and we have students who are starting their new adult lives in different cities and states and are moving."
Starting on Tuesday, May 12 and continuing on the 13th, 14th, 15th, 18th, and 19th, a graduation stage will be set up on the main field and small groups of students, dressed in their graduation regalia, will walk across the stage. The process will be filmed and prepared for the virtual graduation. A link will be provided at a later date.
Each graduate will be allowed to bring four family members.
As for the mural, parents are being invited to take pictures of their seniors in front of it and send them to the school to be posted on the school’s Facebook page.
Emaileah Cranford, a Safford graduating senior had her photos taken by her mom, Torey Cranford, on Thursday. Emaileah said she was disappointed she wouldn’t be able to go to prom or partake in the traditional commencement ceremony. However, she appreciated the mural.
“I hope this stays here for a while,” Emaileah said.