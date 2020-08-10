First United Methodist Church of Safford recently welcomed a new minister, Pastor Corby J. Johnson, who came to the Gila Valley from Casa Grande.
Johnson was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, where her mother still owns their original house. Her husband, Phillip, is a retired farmer, school bus and city bus driver. They met at his family's church, have been married for 30 years and raised three children, all of whom reside in Arizona.
As a youngster she participated in a variety of neighborhood churches in activities, such as Vacation Bible School, ice cream socials and after school programs. In 1992 she started in a church ministry position where she founded a kids’ club called Treasure Team. At one point she was working in children’s ministry in three different towns.
Pastor Johnson attended a Presbyterian seminary, which had a large contingent of United Methodist students. She said she speaks Presbyterian fluently. Ordained in 2006, Johnson has been the pastor of four churches before First United Methodist Church of Safford.
She described herself and her husband as small town people. She said smaller communities provide better personal interactions with people, and she has found the people of Safford to be very friendly and welcoming.
Johnson wants the community to know she is eager to meet people face to face and enjoys working with other denominations.
First United Methodist Church is still not having in-church services, but her sermons can be seen live every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on their Facebook page. Past sermons can also be found there. She also does a daily live devotional on Facebook at 10 a.m., Monday through Friday.
She enjoys being in ministry with others and the community she is open to people contacting her to see how “we can work together.”