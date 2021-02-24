Imagine sitting outdoors, sipping wine and listening to an acoustic guitar on a Saturday night in downtown Safford. Well, that's about to become a reality.
Safford's city council unanimously approved a sidewalk cafe and outdoor seating policy during its meeting Monday night. The policy will allow merchants to seek one-year permits so they can create "parklets" - areas outside their business with removable chairs, tables, railings, umbrellas and planters.
So far, five merchants have expressed an interest in extending their businesses into such parklets, excited about the possibility of increasing activity downtown, city manager John Cassella told council members.
Jenny Howard, who owns Ginaveve’s Marketplace and the Main Street Bean coffee shop with her husband, John, is ready to get going. She's been speaking with town officials about her plans and successfully obtained an $8,000 grant from the state to help her put her plan into place.
Last December, Gov. Doug Ducey made $1 million available to restaurants statewide that were suffering due to COVID-19 restrictions, especially limited indoor seating. His hope was restaurateurs would open up seating outside and use the funds to purchase outdoor furniture, barriers, patio heaters and patio covers.
Although her plans are not yet fully approved yet, Howard hopes to place a removable deck containing six to eight tables at the curb in front of her Main Street restaurant. There would be railing around it, shade sails above it and misters, she said.
"I want to offer more amenities to the downtown area," Howard said. "I would like to get things going so we can have evening venues downtown. Right now everything shuts down at 5 o'clock."
If she gets her way, she'd offer live acoustic music and coffee at night and once or twice a month, she'd invite local vineyards in for wine tasting events, she said.
Business has picked up this past month, but the parklet will definitely help mitigate the losses they have suffered due to social distancing requirements, Howard said.
During Monday's meeting, Safford Police Chief Glen Orr said, when asked, he doesn't see any safety issues with the parklets. His biggest concern is what will happen when people gather for parades, but he is sure they'll be able to work any issues out.