SAFFORD - The Safford City Council reviewed various capital improvement projects for the 2022 budget during its Monday night meeting. One of the biggest projects discussed was the El Paso Park project.
Bounded by the intersections of 14th Avenue, El Paso Boulevard and 20th Avenue, the park is set to include a playground, dog park and a basketball court.
“I’m trying to get as much in there as I can,” Lance Henrie, public works director, said Tuesday.
The project was initially given a grant of $78,000 by Freeport McMoRan’s Development Fund. The public works department is now asking for an additional $30,000 from the city's general fund to supplement that grant. During his presentation to the city council, Henrie indicated he'll be asking for another $100,000 from the city's general fund in FY2023 to build a parking lot for the park.
If the additional $30,000 comes through, Henrie said he expects the playground could be completed in about a year.
Following Henrie’s presentation, Mayor Jason Kouts said he’s “big on parks and recs,” especially in light of COVID-19’s effect on children's ability to congregate and play.
“Parks are, right now, something that I’d like to see us spend some money on,” Kouts added.
Other capital improvement projects that were presented to the council include:
- The continuing renovation of the existing Safford Police Department facility for investigator offices and evidence storage space. The total cost for the project is projected to be $250,000.
- The upgrade of the first Sensus utility meter system, and the installation of a third Sensus collector tower. The project is projected to cost $100,000.
- A retrofitting of the Safford City-Graham County Library's lighting system. The project is projected to cost $41,000
- The instillation of RFID entrance/exit system at the Safford City-Graham County Library to prevent theft and to provide an accurate door count of library patrons. The project is projected to cost $15,000.
- An analysis and repair of city owned flat roof buildings. The project is projected to cost $250,000.
- Retrofitting a city owned building on Central Avenue to serve as the city council's new chambers. The project is projected to cost $15,000.
- A number of upgrades and retrofits to Safford Regional Airport totaling approximately $219,000.
- A renovation of the women's bathroom at Mt. Graham Golf Course. The project is projected to cost $50,000.