Safford City council members voted Monday night to invest $1.14 million into new parks and recreation projects.
After listening to the public comments of a teacher who asked the council to think of ways to improve the parks and recreation facilities and programs in town, especially for working parents of young children, the council voted to add the money to the 2022 city budget.
Mayor Jason Kouts said the council’s action showed the community the city was with its residents and working for them and their concerns.
“I want us shovel ready tomorrow,” Kouts said.
While construction of the projects will not begin that soon, the council did express interest in using a portion of the funds to add a splash pad to the El Paso Park project, and use another portion of the funds to possibly retrofit city-owned lots into recreation areas or facilities.
“Money will go to splash pads in some capacity,” City Manager John Cassella said after the meeting. “We still need to work out some of the particulars, but we now know where we’re going, and it’s recreation related.”
The $1.14 million comes from money the city saved from the general fund after using AZCares Fund money to pay for Safford Police Department salaries in the 2021 budget, according to Cassella.
The council also discussed changing the city’s zoning ordinances to loosen some restrictions on how long food trucks can occupy a location.
The current zoning ordinance allows food trucks to occupy a space for no longer than 48 hours at a time, and only allows food trucks to park in the same place for 10 days or less per year.
Planning & Community Development Director Susan Anderson, who presented the issue to the council, called the current zoning restrictions “rather strict,” and a possible impediment to more food trucks being based, or coming into, the city.
Council members discussed the possibility of extending the number of hours food trucks can be in one given location, and extending the number of days they could be there in a year, while also weighing the effect the proliferation of food trucks might have on brick and mortar restaurants in town.
Kouts said he is a “full supporter of mom and pop shops and brick and mortars,” but also is generally in favor of having more food trucks in town.
Jenny Howard, Thatcher Town Council member, and co-owner of Ginaveve’s Marketplace, spoke against changing the zoning regulations, saying food trucks in Tucson were aesthetically “unsightly,” and that food trucks don’t invest back into the community like brick and mortar businesses.
In an interview after the council meeting, Howard said she isn’t against food trucks, just that she thinks “there’s a time and a place for them,” and “there was a reason they put it [the zoning ordinance] in there in the first place.”
The council will come back to the issue at their next meeting.