SAFFORD — New types of businesses might be in store for Downtown Safford after the City Council’s Oct. 14 meeting.
Following a number of citizen comments during the meeting, the council approved a resolution to designate an entertainment district for Downtown Safford as part of the city’s continuing revitalization effort.
Under current state liquor laws, alcohol cannot be served within 300 feet of a church or school. Exemptions include restaurants with 40 percent of gross revenue from food sales, hotels and motels with restaurants, golf courses, nonprofit performing arts theaters with seating for 250 or more, and craft distillery and farm winery festivals.
Designated entertainment districts, made possible by a 2010 state law, allow city councils to recommend waiving the 300-foot requirement, on a case by case basis, to the state liquor board. Individual liquor license applications, subject to public hearings, would still be required.
The resolution will pave the way for in-state microbreweries, in-state farm wineries, in-state craft distillers, in-state producers, remote tasting rooms, and beer and wine bars to apply for the waiver.
In response to citizen concerns that the resolution could lead to more bars downtown, Safford Planning and Community Development Director Susan Anderson noted the resolution excludes bars, liquor stores, beer and wine stores and private clubs from applying for the waiver.
“Not everyone who would have a desire to do something is going to qualify through the liquor board,” said Councilman Gene Seale. “I think that even if we approve this, it’s not going to open the floodgates for a whole lot of bars and things like that.”
“I hope this is approved, because we do need to diversify Downtown,” said Ginaveve’s Marketplace owner Jenny Howard, adding that wine bars or tasting rooms would attract a different clientele.
Jeff Taisto, owner of The Plank restaurant, pointed out the complexity of state liquor laws. “There’s more to it than most people even realize. We’re not necessarily against this, but we’ve got to make sure we know what we’re doing.”
Several speakers brought up the issue of after-hours crime downtown, suggesting businesses that stay open later could reduce that problem. “There are no other businesses open at the time we close, and that offers more of a quiet area for people to do things they really shouldn’t be doing,” said Howard.
Some citizens were less in favor of the proposal. “I do understand the economic development issues and I know that’s very important to a community,” said Jeff Gott. “It just seems like it’s a message of a priority for the town that’s kind of a mixed message, and I hate to see that. I appreciate the good conservative values that exist in our community, and will be a voice that speaks for those values. I’m not sure that it sends the right message for our community, or that it’s that feasible.”
“Whether security will be fixed by allowing more alcohol, I don’t have that confidence yet,” said El Charro’s Thomas Briggs. “But I think doing more studies, getting more information and seeing how it’s working in other communities will be valuable.”
Councilman Arnold Lopez asked Anderson whether the county’s liquor license quota was full. She replied that there were different categories of licenses and other types were still available. “It’s a complicated system, and it should be,” said Anderson.
Safford’s entertainment district will stretch from 8th Avenue to a point east of Entertainment Avenue and from 8th Street to the area north of 2nd Street. One community member, Paul David, said he conditionally supported the district but asked the council to consider changing its boundaries, citing possible negative effects on churches and residential neighborhoods within the district.
“I think the most important thing about an entertainment district is the managing of it,” said Police Chief Joe Brugman. “A lot of communities have very strict guidelines on what they want to have, even to the point of what those places look like and what they feel like inside. I think one of the most important things moving into this is to recognize that it is completely controllable.”