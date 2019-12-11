Safford Council honors City Clerk Luster

SAFFORD — A long-serving City of Safford employee was honored for her upcoming retirement at the Dec. 9 City Council meeting, and the council received a donation for an improvement to the city’s shared use path.
City Clerk Georgia Luster, who has served with the city for 26 years, was presented with a plaque and a vase of flowers by Mayor Kouts and Vice Mayor Richard Ortega to honor her service, and applauded by council members and city staff. “She’s a remarkable lady that will definitely be missed,” said Kouts.
“It’s been fun,” Luster said. “As my husband says, I’ve been down a lot of wild rabbit trails, and this is my last one.”
Kouts and Ortega also accepted a $1,000 donation to the city from Southeastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful Chairman Tim Linden, who briefed the council on the progress of cleanups in Little Hollywood. “We’ve been able to make a big dent out there,” Linden said. The donation will go toward installing a drinking fountain along the shared use path.
“I want to recognize SEACAB for all they do,” Kouts said. “I’m honored that they would even consider such a donation.”
Convening as the Board of Adjustment, council members unanimously approved a variance request from Addisigns, a Tucson sign company, to exceed the maximum square footage for each business on a business center sign. Their approval will pave the way for new, larger, signage for businesses in the Mount Graham Shopping Center.
In other action, the council approved the awarding of a seven-year capital lease financing agreement with BiCapital Management for the purchase of a landfill compactor, as well as a resolution delegating and authorizing Kouts to execute and deliver the agreement. The agreement will carry a 2.16 percent interest rate. The compactor’s final purchase price is $773,172, and annual payments will be approximately $118,600.