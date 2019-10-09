SAFFORD — At the next Safford City Council meeting Oct. 14, the public is invited to have its say on creating a Downtown entertainment district.
The council’s agenda will include considering a resolution to establish such a district as part of the city’s continuing effort to revitalize Downtown Safford. Community members are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide their thoughts on the proposal.
Under current Arizona liquor laws, alcohol cannot be served within 300 feet of a church or school. Exemptions include restaurants with 40 percent of gross revenue from food sales, hotels and motels with restaurants, golf courses, nonprofit performing arts theaters with seating for 250 or more, and craft distillery and farm winery festivals.
A 2010 law passed by the state Legislature allows cities to designate an entertainment district. The designation would allow city councils to recommend waiving the 300-foot requirement, on a case by case basis, to the state liquor board. Individual liquor license applications, subject to public hearings, would still be required.
The proposed Safford entertainment district stretches from 8th Avenue to a point east of Entertainment Avenue and from 8th Street to the area north of 2nd Street. A review of the Downtown area identified a number of churches located within that area, which under the 300-foot requirement would eliminate a large number of properties that could be used for a microbrewery, tasting room, or beer and wine bar.
The City Council will meet Monday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Safford City-Graham County Library Program Room, located at 808 S. 7th Ave.