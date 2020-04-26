Safford City Council members will be discussing a proposed city Code of Ethics during their meeting Monday night.
The council will discuss a draft code, prepared by City Manager Horatio Skeete, to govern the conduct of elected officials and appointed board and commission members. The code's intent, said its preamble, is "to assure public confidence in the integrity of local government and its effective and fair operation."
"As I was going through my last year as manager," said the soon-to-retire Skeete, "I started reflecting on things we didn't have that I could bring to the table for discussion, and this came up as one of them."
Skeete said a Code of Ethics was being discussed before former Councilman Chris Taylor's relapse into heroin use earlier this year and that Taylor's conduct didn't directly influence the code's creation.
Asked why Safford doesn't have a Code of Ethics, Skeete said, "It's just one of those things that wasn't a pressing issue. It's not standard unless you get into the big cities. We're a chartered city and therefore we typically don't do those things."
Skeete said he used his experience as Glendale's assistant city manager, where he worked on a city Code of Ethics. "That was eight or 10 years ago, and it was the first time we put anything together. That's how uncommon it is; up until then, the City of Glendale didn't have one." He also looked at several other cities' codes.
"Government will continue to function perfectly well with or without it. If you have it you can look at it when you need to. If you don't, state statutes can guide you through the same process. That would probably be a little more expensive because you have to engage attorneys."
Parts of the proposed code say public officials shall put the public interest first, comply with the law, have conduct above reproach, avoid actual or potential conflicts of interest, be familiar with issues before voting, not take gifts or favors and support a positive work environment.
According to the draft, ethics code violations can leave the city open to liability, injure the city's good name and undermine city council effectiveness.
The code's first step in enforcement is for the "offended" and "offending" council members to discuss the issue. If this fails, either member can request third-party help to resolve it; both must agree to the request.
The next step is full council review at a regular meeting. The council will determine by a two-thirds vote whether the code was violated and apply the appropriate sanction - usually a letter of reprimand or censure - by a two-thirds vote.