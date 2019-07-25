SAFFORD — In a July 22 meeting and work session, the Safford City Council approved an ordinance allowing safe use of BB guns within city limits, gave the go-ahead for an excise tax revenue bond to finance a new police station, and discussed an entertainment district and a homeless shelter.
The council formally approved the ordinance, which amended municipal code dealing with weapons and had its first reading in June, after a second reading.
A resolution authorizing the mayor, city manager and city finance officer to proceed with the police station bond was also approved. The city submitted a Private Placement Financing RFP/Term Sheet to approximately 25 banks and financial institutions, with replies expected on or around July 26. The resolution gave staff authority to finalize the transaction and select the winning bidder.
In the work session, Planning and Community Development Director Susan Anderson asked the council for direction on a Downtown entertainment district and a homeless shelter.
Anderson told councilmembers that approximately 78 percent of survey respondents to a Safford Downtown Association survey favored an entertainment district, 11.5 percent favored it with some reservations, and 10 percent opposed it.
Anderson said she had reached out to 13 churches in or near the proposed district and received 10 replies. Of those 10, she said, six supported an entertainment district, one opposed it, and three said they would reply later.
Anderson also brought up the prospect of locating a homeless shelter in one of the city’s Agricultural Residential (A-R) zones, which permit hospitals and educational, religious, charitable or philanthropic institutions.
The council advised Anderson to continue exploring both the entertainment district and the shelter.