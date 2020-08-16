Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Safford couple who were killed in a car crash on Friday afternoon.
Thomas Biggs, 79, and Susan Biggs, 74, “were two of the nicest people you could ever meet,” said Dusti Brantner. “Both of them had the biggest smile and their eyes had a sparkle to them.”
The couple was traveling west of Peridot Friday afternoon when they were killed in a collision that shut down U.S. Highway 70 for roughly eight hours.
One of the couple’s sons, Thomas Biggs, said the Biggs family moved to the Safford area in 1988 from St. Johns in northeast Arizona. His parents raised five boys and four girls. His father was a bank manager and later president for Chase Bank; his mother was a homemaker.
Thomas Biggs said his parents were always together and they served the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints regularly. His father was a bishop for an LDS ward in Safford, and was at one time a stake president. His mom was a relief society president and young women president, working with the women and young girls of the church.
The couple served a mission in Portugal together, and after their return, his mom would sing every church hymn in Portuguese. Together, the couple worked in the Gila Valley LDS temple.
Living a service-oriented life, Thomas said he remembered a childhood of cutting down Christmas trees for low-income families and cleaning up the yards of elderly widows with his father. His mom knit blankets and sewed masks,and she always had a sewing kit in the car to work on as his dad drove, he said.
“They would invite people who didn’t have any family over for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner,” said Thomas.
His father once purchased a truck he never drove because they were always together everywhere they went.
“It was exactly how they wanted to go. Together,” Thomas said.
Branter worked with Thomas' father at Chase Bank in Safford for five year
Brantner said she will miss his gentle nature and the support he gave her as a friend and coworker.
“He always believed in me and pushed me to do things that I didn’t think I could do but he knew I could. I'm grateful they were able to return home together. I pray their family is surrounded by that knowledge and lots of love and comfort,” she said.
While working at the bank, Brantner said she would hear the stories clients would share about Biggs. He helped many people when they came into the bank and were experiencing hardships, she said.
“Everyone respected him and always had only kind things to say about him,” Brantner said. “I will miss his gentle nature and his support.”
His family is quite large and the funeral services will be broadcast online so everyone will be able to view it, Thomas said. The date of the funeral has not been determined.