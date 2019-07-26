SAFFORD — With a federal grant on its way, a project to mend a key flood control structure could go forward this fall.
In its July 22 meeting, the Safford City Council authorized a $650,000 grant agreement with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for continued work on the Graveyard Wash Retarding Dam, located south of Discovery Park Boulevard.
The grant will cover the entire cost of a watershed plan and environmental assessment by NRCS. Safford City Engineer Randy Petty said NRCS might start that work as soon as September 2019.
The project was initiated in response to Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) concerns over the dam’s emergency spillway, which ADWR informed the city could not pass the required inflow design flood (IDF) with the minimum freeboard. A city-commissioned study by Kimley-Horn and Associates, a planning and design engineering company, confirmed those concerns.
To address the problem, the city turned to NRCS, which developed a three-phase plan. The first phase, a dam assessment, was completed in September 2016. It found the dam generally well maintained and in satisfactory operating condition aside from the emergency spillway deficiency. The second phase will be the watershed plan and environmental assessment, followed by a third phase of design and construction.
Petty said that, in the third phase, the city would probably expand the emergency spillway or do some work to ensure it will pass the required IDF. The cost of that phase was estimated at approximately $3 million, with NRCS contributing two-thirds and the city the balance. Petty said the project goal was to ensure adequate protection for the dam.