Editor’s Note: The following story is the second in an installment of six stories about the adventures of the Safford Educational Travelers. The students traveled with EF Educational Tours, the world’s largest private educational organization, to Boston and the surrounding areas, where they studied the American Revolutionary War and the Pilgrims. All stories are written by students who went on the trip.
Day two in Boston was the Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day. This day is very important to Boston because multiple things happened that led to the Declaration of Independence being signed. The fight for freedom started right here in Boston.
The King of England had put several taxes on the 13 colonies to pay for the French and Indian War. The colonists moved to the New World to start over and not be controlled by the king, so they were very mad. Samuel Adams and John Hancock were outraged so, in August 1765, they got their biggest men and formed a group called the Sons of Liberty.
In 1770, guards were minding their own business, and colonists threw snowballs with rocks in them. No one knows who yelled, “Fire!” but five colonists were killed. The colonists wanted to use this as propaganda, so they called it a massacre and made it seem that the guards just shot at innocent people. So there was an outrage, and it made the colonists even angrier with the king.
The city of Boston refused to pay taxes and, in 1773, two boats came into the harbor full of mostly tea and other supplies. The Sons of Liberty had enough of the tax on tea so, on that night, they disguised themselves as Indians and went onto both boats, broke open the crates of tea that weighed a ton, and threw them into the harbor.
By 1775, colonists were ready to fight for their independence and, right here near Boston, was where the first shot was fired. People in Boston celebrate Independence Day a whole lot differently than anyone else in America because this is where it all started; I was lucky enough to spend this day in Boston this year.
We started our day with a visit to Harvard University. The landscape was so beautiful and the buildings were so nice. Many hallways on campus are named after former presidents.
In the middle of the campus, there is a statue of a man with the name John Harvard on it — it is known as the “Three Lies statue.” The first lie is that even though it says John Harvard, it isn’t really a statue of John Harvard because nobody really knew what he looked like. The second lie is that Harvard was not founded in 1636. Lastly, John Harvard was not really the founder of the college; all he did was donate books and money, and that’s why the college was named after him.
Next, we went to Fort Independence on Castle Island. Fort Independence was owned by Governor Dudley, of Massachusetts Bay Colony, in 1634. He built two platforms and three cannons. In 1701, a four-bastioned fort began to be built.
In1798, President John Adams named it Fort Independence. During the undeclared naval war, the fort kept French people as prisoners.
During the Civil War, it was used to train the North’s army to be prepared for war. In 1863, some troops from the fort were to go to Boston and stop a draft riot. From 1879-98, the fort was deactivated but became active for the Spanish-American war.
We went swimming for about an hour or so, and then went around the back to watch the USS Constitution fire a 21-gun salute; once in place, she fired 21 shots from the cannons on board.
There were cannons right next to us being loaded by soldiers, and they fired a return salute to Old Ironsides. Since we were standing right next to the cannons, we were given earplugs because it was so loud. I was a little scared at first that it would be super loud, but it was actually really fun. It was over pretty quick, and I thought it was cool to see the soldiers reload the cannons.
The USS Constitution was built from 1794-97 by Eduman Hartt’s Shipyard. It cost $302,718 — that’s a lot of money. Some people also call the ship Old Ironsides because it looked like cannon balls had bounced right off. She earned this name from the battle with Guerriere. She is the world’s oldest commissioned naval vessel afloat today.
She is mostly remembered because of her actions in the War of 1812. She captured many merchant ships and defeated five British warships, including HMS Gurriere, Java, Pictou, Cyane and Levant.
We then drove to the Cambridge side of the Charles River and waited a couple of hours to watch the fireworks. While we waited, we played football and volleyball, at which I was really bad. Some people rented bikes, but when we tried to get one, sadly, there weren’t any left. Just before it had started to get dark, we took funny pictures with American props like the crown and torch of Lady Liberty.
Let me tell you, the wait was worth it. My jaw dropped to the ground, and I’m not joking. We were sitting right on the river — we had the best seats — because the barge where the fireworks were being fired was right in front of us. I honestly didn’t know where to look because there were also fireworks being shot from the bridge to the right.
Fireworks would shoot up, and then in front of us huge ones would go off. One of the times while I was looking up, I got ashes in my eye; that’s how close we were to the fireworks going off. If I had to explain them in a couple of words, it would be amazing, huge and bright.
This entire trip made me realize that I am lucky to be alive in this era of time; it made me appreciate all the men who died for my freedom.
We usually arrived at the hotel between 9 and 10 p.m., but on this night, we got there around midnight. So, once we were showered and in pajamas, I was asleep as soon as my head hit the pillow. This was the best Independence Day ever!