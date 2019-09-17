Editor’s Note: The following story is the first in an installment of six stories about the adventures of the Safford Educational Travelers. The students traveled with EF Educational Tours, the world’s largest private educational organization, to Boston and the surrounding areas, where they studied the American Revolutionary War and the Pilgrims. All stories are written by students who went on the trip.
The day I had been waiting for all year long — our trip to Boston.
This was my first time flying, so I was super-nervous. The plane ride was like being on a roller coaster; the takeoff and landing made my stomach feel tingly, and I even got a little dizzy. We were going nearly 600 miles per hour; I had never been on something going so fast. I could not sleep on the plane because it was so crammed.
After a long eight-hour flight, we finally made it to Boston. Boston was way greener than Safford.
The first thing we did was eat at I-Hop, thanks to our tour director, Mike.
After we ate, we headed to the Buckman Tavern. Buckman Tavern is where the very first battle of the American Revolution happened. When we were there, we saw a door with a hole made by the British Regulars from a battle in 1775; they shot a musket ball at the door. These balls were made out of molten lead.
We also learned the four important things a tavern provides: food, shelter, water and the pub. The pub is where men would go to have drinks.
Next was the Hancock Clarke House. This is the only surviving house associated with statesman John Hancock. John Hancock was a signer of the Declaration of Independence; he lived here as a child. While we were there, we saw what they called treasure — shoes; this made me laugh because, nowadays, treasure is money and gold.
Life was very different back then. The beds, back in the day, were made out of corn cobs and hay. People had a key to tighten their beds. Those beds did not look comfortable at all. The toilets were bowls, and the oldest child in the family had to clean them. They also stored their food in the basement because it was cool and damp down there.
We had lunch at McDonald’s, but it did not look like an ordinary building; it looked like a house.
After lunch, we went to Walden Pond. The pond was more like a lake to me because it was so big. While we were there, we saw an old house. Everything in the house was crammed together; it was like a very small cabin. Walden Pond is famous for its association with the writer Henry Thoreau. He lived in a cabin right next to Walden Pond and did a great deal of writing there.
Next on the itinerary was the Minuteman National Park. This is where the Old North Bridge is located. This bridge is where the Minutemen and the British Regulars met. It is also where the “shot heard ‘round the world” happened. The bridge was bigger than I thought it was going to be. The view was very pretty.
We also went to the Old Manse House. There we saw love letters carved into the windows. Nathaniel Hawthorne and his wife etched these letters into the window. I thought it was cool that they used diamonds to carve these letters into the glass.
From upstairs, we looked out the window and saw the Old North Bridge.
From there, we went to Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. We walked to Authors’ Ridge, a spot where many authors are buried. This is where Ralph Emerson and Louisa Alcott are buried. Emerson was a poet who led the Transcendentalist Movement in the mid-19th century. Louisa Alcott was an American novelist who is known best for her novel, “Little Women,” and its sequel, “Little Men.”
I was amazed to see how many old gravestones were located here.
Afterward, we loaded up in the bus to go to Faneuil Hall, where we ate dinner. Faneuil Hall has a food court and a place to get souvenirs. I bought lots of souvenirs to bring home and share with my family and friends. Peter Faneuil, a very wealthy merchant, built Faneuil Hall as a gift to the city.
To end the day, we went to Fenway Park, which was really cool because we got to learn the history of retired numbers like number 9, Ted Williams. When we were there, we got to see and sit in the oldest seats. We also had the chance to sit on the Green Monster, some of the best seats in Fenway. We even got to sit where reporters sit.
A funny fact about Fenway is that there is a garden in which vegetables are grown and used at the concession stand. On one side of the field, there is a red chair in a sea of green chairs; this chair marks when Ted Williams hit a spectator on the head — this was the longest home run ever seen at Fenway.
We could not go down onto the field, but we still got to see and do some awesome things. I think Fenway Park was one of my favorite places because baseball is one of my favorite sports.
I am so grateful I got this opportunity; these are memories I will cherish for a lifetime. This trip changed my life. I really hope to go again.