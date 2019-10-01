Editor’s Note: The following story is the third in an installment of six stories about the adventures of the Safford Educational Travelers. The students traveled with EF Educational Tours, the world’s largest private educational organization, to Boston and the surrounding areas, where they studied the American Revolutionary War and the Pilgrims. All stories are written by students who went on the trip.
Honestly, we were not prepared for the day ahead of us. Day three of our trip to Boston had us walking the Freedom Trail, taking the DUKW Tours and enjoying the play “Shear Madness.”
The previous night was the Fourth of July, and we didn’t make it back to our hotel until around 12:30 a.m. This late return resulted in having less energy than we needed.
That morning, our wakeup call was at 6 a.m.; we ignored it and went back to sleep. But our roommate woke us up at 6:30 a.m., and we were leaving at 8 a.m. We got down around 7, ate breakfast and got on the bus.
We were on the way to Boston Common, the first stop on the Freedom Trail. But instead of being dropped off at Boston Common, we were dropped off nearby at Cheers, which is the pub that inspired the TV show “Cheers.” Boston Common is the oldest park in the United States; it was used for public hangings.
From there we walked along the common to see the “Make Way for Ducklings” statues. Each duck had an adorable bow.
On the outskirts of Boston Common is the Robert Gould Shaw and the Massachusetts Fifty-Fourth Regiment sculpture. After that, we crossed the street to the Massachusetts State House.
The Massachusetts State House’s famous golden dome was originally wooden, but it leaked and people were angry. The dome was replaced with copper, which eventually turned green, so it was coated with gold leaf.
The architect, Charles Bulfinch, was self-taught and was considered the first person born in America to have architecture as a career. The State House’s dome was painted black during World War ll so it wasn’t a direct target for the enemy.
The State House is full of art, statues, stained windows and other smaller domes. The stained glass was colorful and majestic, especially when the sun was shining through and the colors reflected onto the stairs. Most of the floors, staircases and pillars were made of marble — which was beautiful — along with pieces of art carved into the wall.
In the House of Representatives, every chair is lowered or raised according to the person’s height so everyone is eye level to each other; it is believed that if someone was not eye level, that person had more or less power.
The Senate’s mascot is the Holy Mackerel, and the House of Representatives decided that needed a mascot, too; they came up with the Sacred Cod. Students from Harvard decided to pull a prank — they had the bright idea to steal the Sacred Cod. They were successful, but stealing the cod was a big deal. They eventually snuck in and returned the cod.
Our favorite room was the room with the flags of every town in Massachusetts. There is also a huge lantern with four clocks, one on each side at the end of the room. The State House has some of the oldest flags in the United States in its basement, which is not open to the public. There is a sculpture in memory of the nurses in the war, which we loved because those nurses worked hard and saw terrible things; they deserve to be honored. Murals, which were so impressive, depict some important moments in Boston’s history, like the Pilgrims landing and the Battle of Lexington.
There are doors that only governors or presidents can walk through — governors on their last day and presidents if they visit the State House. That concluded our grand tour through the Massachusetts State House.
The next stop on our adventure was The Granary Burying Ground, which is the third-oldest burial ground in the United States. At this cemetery, there is a small obelisk that is labeled, “Franklin,” but this can be misleading; Benjamin Franklin is not buried there, only his family. Ben is buried in Philadelphia. Paul Revere is also buried here. The victims of the Boston Massacre are also buried here.
The next place on our itinerary was the King’s Chapel and Burying Ground. The Burying Ground was surprisingly small. It was a difficult walk through the narrow, steep paths. It is the oldest burial ground in Boston, created in 1688. Mary Chilton, the first European woman to set foot on the shore of Plymouth, is buried here, along with William Dawes Jr., who warned the Minutemen before the battle of Lexington and Concord; William Emerson, father of Ralph Waldo Emerson; and the founder of Harvard College, Dr. Comfort Starr.
The small cemetery holds 505 headstones, 59 footstones, 78 tombs, of which only 36 are marked, but there are only 600 marked graves and more than 1,000 people buried there. The thought of, most likely, walking above many dead bodies was slightly unsettling.
King’s Chapel has a very interesting history. It was the first Anglican Church in New England. In 1749, a section made of stone was added to the original wooden building. Thirty-seven years later, the building was expanded and a bell was hung, which was cast in England. When the bell cracked in 1814, Paul Revere recast it. The chapel is an iconic part of American history.
Boston Latin School was the first public school in America. Initially, girls were not allowed entry. Benjamin Franklin, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Robert Treat Paine and William Hooper, all signers of the Declaration of Independence, went to school there; however, Benjamin Franklin was a dropout. The original building was torn down for the expansion of King’s Chapel, and the school has relocated to the Fenway neighborhood.
The Old Corner Bookstore was, at first, the home of Anne Hutchinson, who was a Puritan spiritual adviser. Dr. Thomas Crease turned the house into his apothecary shop, or pharmacy. Afterward, it was owned by many different booksellers, and many famous publishers’ first books were sold there. In 1960, the building was going to be demolished, but the citizens of Boston created Historic Boston Incorporated to fight against this. Sadly, the Old Corner Bookstore has now been turned into a Chipotle.
The Boston Massacre site is where the eight victims of the Boston Massacre were injured or killed. Back then, it could take months to get news, so people decided to draw attention to the event and call it a massacre. While standing there, I found it hard to imagine that five people had died there.
After talking about the Boston Massacre, we discussed the Old State House, which was right in front of the scene. The Old State House has been transformed into a museum with exhibits; you can touch and you walk through at your own pace. The building is the oldest public building in America. It is the site where the Declaration of Independence was first read. Years after, someone was cleaning the lion and unicorn statues and found a time capsule from John Hancock.
We went to the Old South Meeting House, the site where the Boston Tea Party began in 1733. The meeting house was built in 1729. This is the place where colonists gathered to challenge British rule in the years leading up to the American Revolution. It is the place where unprecedented numbers of people, from all walks of life, engaged in debates that would change the fate of a nation. These gatherings were larger and more inclusive meetings than were ever held in the colony, earning the building a reputation as a hotbed of rebellion. It’s interesting to think that so much happened in one place.
Our group enjoyed lunch at Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market. Faneuil Hall was receiving renovations, so it was covered in a large tarp. Quincy Market is filled with different food and dessert options. In the center, there is a large circular room with tables and stairs that lead to more tables and shops. The area was full of tourists.
After that, we went straight to the U.S.S. Constitution and the U.S.S. Constitution Museum. There are multiple rooms and exhibits. Almost all of the exhibits were interactive. The museum featured an exhibit about the different remnants from the ship.
We boarded Old Ironsides, looked around, took pictures and then realized we could go below deck. Once we went down, we examined the cannons and went one level further below deck; there was a small kitchen and crew rooms. After we looked around, we headed to the Old North Church.
“One if by land, two if by sea,” the famous quote from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poem made Paul Revere and his midnight ride famous. He departed from the Old North Church, our next stop. When we got there, we looked around a little, and then sat down in a little pew; and a church member spoke about the history of the church. She spoke about the famous ride and told us how the two men jumped out of the window when the Redcoats came to the church after seeing the signal. She explained about the organ and how it was the first pipe organ in America.
We ended the day at a performance called “Shear Madness.” This play is a murder-mystery set in a hair salon. The first half of the story goes through, and then the police run in and ask the audience about what they had observed. They solved the mystery by letting us ask about clues we saw during the play, which helped point guilt at different people. They had us vote on who we thought was guilty. When the play ended, we headed back to the hotel.
Boston was an amazing experience we will never forget. It was tiring, humid and jam-packed, but we learned so much and had so much fun. We saw many beautiful things and monuments. This trip gave us a new appreciation for the people who earned our freedom. We are extremely lucky to have been invited on this trip.