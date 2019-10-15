Editor’s Note: The following story is the fifth in an installment of six stories about the adventures of the Safford Educational Travelers. The students traveled with EF Educational Tours, the world’s largest private educational organization, to Boston and the surrounding areas, where they studied the American Revolutionary War and the Pilgrims. All stories are written by students who went on the trip.
Unlike the past days, I actually woke up early without any hesitation. Today was July 7, the last day of our Boston trip, and I wasn’t going to miss a single second of it.
After getting ready and eating breakfast, I rushed outside and went onto the bus, trying to escape the humidity. As I sat down in the bus and looked out the window next to my seat, I couldn’t help but let sadness fill up inside of me. I was going to miss everything about Boston. I had to make today count.
We started off the day by going to Breed’s Hill. The Bunker Hill Monument is actually on Breed’s Hill because the fight actually happened on Breed’s Hill. The reason it is called the Bunker Hill Monument is that the person who wrote it down made a mistake, so the monument is called the Bunker Hill Monument, not Breed’s Hill Monument. When we tried to take a picture of it, it was so tall we could barely fit the whole thing in the picture. It took forever to build because they kept running out of money to buy the granite for the memorial.
Our next stop was Mike’s Pastry. Just walking into the bakery made me starving. The whole place smelled amazing, and the pastries on the menu looked like the most delicious things in the world. It took me forever to decide what I was going to get, but I ended up finally choosing a German chocolate cake. Our group stood outside on the side of the street eating our pastries as the local residents sat on chairs drinking their espressos and enjoying the morning.
I took one bite of my pastry and immediately declared it my favorite dessert. It was so delicious and, well, chocolaty. I was almost done with my cake when we all got up to go to the Revere House, which was right down the road. It was cool to see that Paul Revere’s little wooden house was right there in the middle of all the big buildings. The Revere House museum opened in April 1908. It is one of the first historic house museums. Paul Revere sold his house in 1800. After Paul Revere sold it, the Revere House was used as a tenement, a grocery store, a candy store and a cigar factory. In 1902, Paul Revere’s grandson, John Reynolds Jr., bought the house to save it from demolition. We got to go and get our picture taken in front of it.
Next we went past the Boston Holocaust Memorial. Just the presence of the glass panels alone gave me chills. Once it was my turn to go through the memorial, I felt even more chills and a deep sorrow filled me. There were quotes inscribed on the glass walls of the panels, but since I was moving, I was only able to see bits and pieces of the quotes. Going through there made me feel sad, yet grateful that it was over.
Finally, it was time to go to the aquarium. The New England Aquarium has many animals such as turtles, two different kinds of seals, many different kinds of penguins, leafy sea dragons, sea horses, stingrays and many more. My favorite things were the penguins and seals. I loved all of it. I got to pet stingrays and touch starfish, anemones, sea urchins and hermit crabs. We saw a bonnethead shark, which is a relative of the hammerhead shark. We saw lots of different kinds of fish. We got to see an octopus. All of us had so much fun at the New England Aquarium.
After going to the aquarium, we went to the Boston Tea Party Museum. I was so excited to go to the museum. When we got there, I even practically bolted into the place. Once we entered the meeting house, I was almost jumping in my seat. This was something I was looking forward to a lot, so I was so grateful to finally be there.
The actors started handing out character cards so we could see which participant of the Boston Tea Party we would be.
I got Ebenezer Macintosh, who was a shoemaker and a mob leader in Boston riots against the Stamp Act. We participated in a re-enactment of the town meeting that took place to decide the actions to help declare our independence.
After the town meeting, we went outside onto the ship. The ship was amazing. It was so beautiful and looked like it came out of the 18th century. It was so cool knowing that we got to toss tea into the same body of water where the Boston Tea Party took place.
Once the rules were explained and we were done with the tour of the ship, we got to head up to the deck and throw the tea overboard. When it was my turn, I felt a sudden confidence inside me that boosted up my spirit and energy. I threw the tea overboard. Next, we headed toward the museum.
At the museum we looked at active portraits of some of the participants involved with the acts of the Revolution and watched a video about the events that led to declaring our independence. We also got to see an original tea box from the Boston Tea Party. Seeing it and learning about its history was such a cool experience because this was an extraordinary artifact of our journey to independence.
Before leaving Boston, we went to the Public Garden, where the flowers bloom in the spring and die in the fall, so we visited at the perfect time. While we were there, we got to see the swan boats, which are run by descendants of Robert Paget, who started them in the 1820s. We didn’t get to ride on the swan boats, but they looked really fun. The Public Garden has a George Washington statue, and when any of the Boston sports teams are in the playoffs, the statue gets a jersey for the local sport teams. We took pictures in front of the George Washington statue and the swan boats.
In conclusion, it was a super fun experience, and we’re so happy that we got the opportunity to go on this amazing trip. We learned so much, not only about Boston, but also about ourselves. This trip has affected us in so many different ways. Although we were very sad to leave, we were both very grateful to sleep in our own beds when we finally got home.