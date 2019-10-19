Editor’s Note: The following story is the final in an installment of six stories about the adventures of the Safford Educational Travelers. The students traveled with EF Educational Tours, the world’s largest private educational organization, to Boston and the surrounding areas, where they studied the American Revolutionary War and the Pilgrims. All stories are written by students who went on the trip.
Every time I go on a trip, I think I’m more prepared than the last one. Somehow, every trip seems to prove me wrong. I always knew the trips had an educational purpose, but it turned out to be much more than a historical education.
When I first got invited on a trip, I was in fifth grade. I was so excited and didn’t realize what kind of experiences an eight-day trip would bring me. It opened up a door of opportunities and sleep deprivation; it’s totally worth the sleep deprivation.
I honestly never realized how I was mentally affected (in a good way) by these trips I was until I sat down to write this paper. It’s become so much easier to sit down and reflect on things or take in the scenery and appreciate it. On top of that, I feel, and I think my Mom does, too, that I am much more responsible person. From New York to Paris to Boston, every place had a contrasting experience and something to be learned.
With almost every monument, church, memorial, etc., I can make ties. A fun part about traveling is being able to make connections with the places I have visited previously. I didn’t think I would be able to make many out of the country, but I was obviously wrong. I can even begin making ties for my next trip, in where we will visit WWII Battlefields. The Duck Boats in Boston were used to storm the Beaches of Normandy, on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
During the past three years, I've been able to make so many ties. My favorite, yet the saddest tie I can make, is the Holocaust. In our nation’s capital, I went to the Holocaust Memorial; it was heartbreaking. Millions of people were killed just to create the “perfect race.” As we walked through the memorial, we got an idea of what they went through. A year later, I knew exactly what they went through as we entered the gates of Dachau Concentration Camp, the first Nazi concentration camp, which opened in 1933; my heart sunk. The living conditions were awful and so was everything else about that place. The ovens were probably the worst part because they really showed the brutality of the whole camp. This past year, we visited the Holocaust Memorial in Boston. Six glass towers, each representing a major death camp, had numbers inscribed into the glass. The numbers represent the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.
On a happier note, I visited Signers’ Hall where John Hancock, one of the Founding Fathers, signed the Declaration of Independence. In Paris, a year later, we saw a statue of Thomas Jefferson, another signer of the document. Two years after visiting Signers’ Hall, I visited the John Hancock House, where he and others hid from the British Regulars. The night of Paul Revere’s ride to Lexington and Concord, he helped Hancock and his family to escape from Lexington.
Aside from the ties, these trips have allowed me to meet many new people. In Boston, my sister and I tried to make friends with everyone. It worked, for the most part, we could name about ninety percent of the people on the bus.
I will throw out there that these trips have taught me gas station food isn't all that bad, just in Arizona. In Boston, we ran short on time and were given the choice of McDonald’s or pizza. I always try to get something that I can’t get in Arizona, so I got a gas station pizza. Now whether it was safe to eat, I don't know, but I do know it was really good.
Traveling has opened so many doors for me. I’ve visited places most people haven’t or may never go. I’m so forever thankful for a family who supported me with these experiences. And I will always be thankful for the teacher that made it all possible. If it weren't for Mrs. Hedges, I’d probably never have learned to like history and go nearly as many places as I have been.