A still from a Salt River Project YouTube video of the Mesquite Generating Station, where the city of Safford sources the majority of their natural gas. Located in Arlington, Ariz., Mesquite is composed of two natural gas-fired combined-cycle blocks.

While the city of Safford has been feeling the rising cost of natural gas for three years, ratepayers haven’t.

That changed Tuesday when the Safford City Council voted 4-3 to approve an increase to the purchase price adjuster (PPA) of the city’s electric enterprise.

