While the city of Safford has been feeling the rising cost of natural gas for three years, ratepayers haven’t.
That changed Tuesday when the Safford City Council voted 4-3 to approve an increase to the purchase price adjuster (PPA) of the city’s electric enterprise.
The 139 percent PPA increase, which results in electric bills rising nearly 29.5 percent, will be reflected in October’s electric bills Jason Brimhall, city utilities director said Wednesday.
Taking no action would have resulted in the draining of nearly $3.5 million of reserve funding, Mesa-based energy consulting firm K.R Saline & Associates stated in a presentation to the council during the Oct. 11 meeting.
Close to 94 percent of Safford’s electric supply is fueled by natural gas, a commodity experiencing record highs, with a 400 percent increase in the last three years. While the city is looking to expand its power portfolio to include more solar in the near future, the majority of the city’s energy needs are filled by Mesquite, LLC, a Maricopa-based power plant, with supplemental gas purchased on the market and less than 6.5 percent of energy coming from hydroelectric power.
The PPA increase was recommended by Saline, which designed a rate study for the city of Safford. Based on the results of the study, the firm presented to the city council a PPA rate adjustment of $0.055 per megawatt hour, or an increase to the average user of roughly $23.55 per billing cycle, around 29.5 percent.
A PPA is designed to capture unforeseen changes in power costs, a Saline rep said. Failing to implement one now and continuing to pay the difference between actual cost and billed price, the city was facing a bill of nearly $3.5 million, drained from enterprise funding.
The recommended PPA was thought to to strike a balance between the customer cost and the city’s cost, which will be more than $1.2 million. A press release from the city on Thursday explained, “Had the council not approved the use of reserves, the increase would have been larger, $37.01 or 46.3 percent.”
The council however, met the recommendation with responses ranging from confusion to opposition. While representatives from Saline attempted a presentation on the PPA, conversation broke out among the council.
Mayor Jason Kouts was quick to ask why wasn’t the issue brought to council more quickly once it was known natural gas rates were on such an aggressive rise.
“We didn’t just get here overnight,” he said. He expressed a reticence to spring a bill increase on city customers with such short notice.
Brimhall stated that the PPA is reviewed every six months and that in April 2022, the preliminary budget had already been adjusted.
“We didn’t hear that six months ago, we’re hearing it today,” Kouts replied. “I just don’t think I can pass that on to the customer right now.”
John Cassella, city manager, tried to explain the concept of a PPA multiple times, but confusion seemed to persist.
“We’re not coming to you to adjust the PPA,” Brimhall told the council. “We’re coming here to ask about using reserves.”
When it became clear the city stood to lose $3.4 million by continuing to absorb the inflated cost of natural gas, which may rise to $11 per kilowatt hour in the near future, the impact seemed to hit home.
Ultimately, the vote on the motion to approve the use of enterprise reserves and increase the PPA was close, with Mayor Kouts and Councilmen Arnold Lopez and Michael Andazola opposed. Vice Mayor Richard Ortega and councilmembers Gene Seale, Steve McGaughey, and Brad Hemphill voted in favor.
The $0.055 PPA will remain in place until the spring 2023, when it will be reviewed again.
Thursday’s release also said the city was planning to “avoid dealing with volatile commodity prices in the future,” in part by diversifying to use more solar energy.
As a member and signatory of the Southwest Public Power Agency, a consortium to purchase electric power and capacity in bulk, the city plans to purchase power from a solar power generating plant expected to come online summer of 2025.
The city plans to conduct a comprehensive utility rate study during late spring-early summer 2023 to assess the overall health of all utility operations, including gas, water, sewer, sanitation and landfill utilities. The last study was conducted 2018, the release noted.