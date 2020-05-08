Safford firefighters knocked down yet another human-caused brushfire late Friday morning.
This fire was south of U.S. Highway 70, down a dirt road just east of Solomon. It was started by farm workers burning brush without a permit, Safford Fire Chief Clark Bingham said.
The fire was reported at 11:30 a.m. Two fire engines and a water tender responded. Bingham said it took about an hour and 1,750 gallons of water to put out the blaze. There was one residence in the area, but it wasn't threatened.
Graham County Sheriff's deputies issued an illegal burning citation at the scene, Bingham said.
His department has responded to more than 10 brushfires caused by illegal burning since April 14, and he plans to have anyone burning without a permit cited, Bingham said.
Anyone planning to burn weeds or brush must have an Arizona Department of Environmental Quality burning permit, which they can get at http://azdeq.gov/, and they must have the permit in hand when starting the fire.