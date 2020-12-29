An apparent electrical fire caused minor damage to a Safford mobile Tuesday afternoon.
The Safford Fire Department received a 911 call around 2 p.m. about the fire on East Hollywood Road.
SFD Chief Clark Bingham said when firefighters arrived they discovered the home owner had extinguished most of the fire with a garden hose, but they made sure the fire hadn't extended into the home.
"The owner said he heard a loud pop and when he went to investigate he saw the back of his home was on fire near some electrical wires," Bingham said.