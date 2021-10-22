The City of Safford has a new Planning and Community Development Director, Jaime Embick, whose first task is to take a look at the city’s special events permitting process.
City Manager John Cassella said the city council has some concerns about the increasing number of special events in Safford and one of Embick’s first assignments is to take a look at the city’s code and come up with some ideas about how they could be changed or reformed.
Embick, who replaced Susan Anderson when she retired, will also focus on being community-oriented, enhancing customer service and being user friendly to both local businesses and local developers, Cassella said.
Embick will work closely with the city’s newly founded recreation advisory committee, as well as start the city’s “embryonic,” economic development program to get the city’s name out there to businesses and developers, Casella said.
Embick moved to Safford in September from Silver City, New Mexico where she worked as the city’s planning and community development director for five years. Embick said Safford and Silver City are more alike than it would seem.
“I was really surprised actually that they aren’t so different, maybe it’s because they’re geographically close,” Embick said.
In her position in Silver City, Embick said her proudest accomplishment was working on a project to bring a 69-unit affordable apartment complex for seniors to the city.
An article published on August 20 in the Silver City Daily Press entitled “Planner’s departure means restructuring in Silver’s government,” reported that the Boston Hill Open Space and the San Vicente Trail, along with other open space projects were also among her proudest accomplishments during her time there.
In terms of what her plans are for Safford, Embick said she hasn’t been here long enough to form an opinion on what the city needs yet, but she is interested in recreational amenities.
“I have a lot to learn. i don’t want to change anything yet. Ask me in about a year,” Embick said. “I’m just excited to learn about the community and see what I can help with.”
Embick, who also worked for five years as a code enforcement officer for Silver City, said she’s learned the importance of communicating and working with all departments and aspects of city government and citizens.
“The most important part of my job is dealing with people, in all of those aspects and that’s what’s important,” Embick said.
She’s going to miss the food in New Mexico the most, especially hot chiles, but Embick said Silver City is only two hours away and her husband still works at Freeport-McMoRan’s mine in Tyrone, New Mexico while he waits to be transferred to FMI’s Safford mine.
In the meantime, Embick said she’s enjoying trying out local restaurants and exploring Mount Graham.