Earlier this month Kempton Chevrolet Buick came out with a new commercial and it wasn’t produced by some high end marketing firm from the big city. Nope, it was created by Safford High School Film and TV students.
For the last five years, the high school has been teaching students the skills they need to become the next Dan Rather, Oprah Winfrey or Steven Spielberg.
Over the course of three years, students learn everything there is to know about video cameras, angles, lighting, shooting, producing and editing using the latest technology and software available. They’re also taught about the film and TV industries.
Under the guidance of teacher Chris Murphy, the students produce a daily news show, livestream sports and fine arts events, livestream school board meetings, create documentaries, podcasts and public service announcements. They also produce the ocassional commercial for the likes of Kempton and the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.
At the beginning of the school year, the Safford Bulldog News Network had 780 subscribers on YouTube. Now it boasts more than 1,000. They’ve been watched more than 820,000 hours by alumni, students, parents and staff.
The students also create their own films to enter into annual competitions, Murphy said.
In the beginning, the program had 23 students, but now has roughly 80, Murphy said.
Several of his students have gone on to study the craft at Eastern Arizona College and various universities, he said.
The classes, which are part of the district’s Career and Technical Education program, also allow students to receive:
Apple Certified Professional Final Cut Pro Certification
Apple Certified Professional Logic Pro Certification
Adobe Premiere, and other Adobe Suite Certifications
Senior Marisa Bejarano recently produced two shows at the David M. Player Center for the Arts for the school’s choir and orchestra. Murphy said he was quite proud of her because both required coordinating multiple cameras.
She plans to become either an independent film maker or editor. When she’s not in the classroom, she and a friend make a lot of films about supernatural or unexplained events, she said.
Seniors Jennifer Lopez, Noah Santana, Samantha Van Houten and Belle Skinner have been involved in the daily show for the last three years.
They not only tell their fellow students about upcoming events on campus, they and their classmates also film and air a variety of different segments or skits. So far, for their 12 Days of Christmas segments, they’ve decorated cookies, conducted their own Carpool Karaoke ala Late Late Show host James Corden and created Christmas postcards.
Even when the students were in virtual learning mode last spring, they continued to produce the show.
“I’ve always been interestedin film,” Lopez said. “I love cameras, too, and creating stuff and doing my own thing.”
Even before she began taking film, Santana said she was constantly using her iPhone to shoot “dumb videos.” She’s learned a lot from Murphy, but going into TV or film is her backup plan; she hopes to go into real estate or banking.
Skinner, who is going to the University of Arizona in the fall to study nursing, said she took film as a freshman because she needed something to fill her schedule.
“Now I’m really into it,” particularly the editing process, she said.
Van Houten, who is interested in becoming a radiologist, also took “stupid videos” on her iPhone before taking the class.
“I’ve always been interested in CGI and how that works,” Van Houten said.
“Yeah, and now they’ve ruined movies for us,” Lopez said with a laugh.
Whenever they watch movies nowadays, the girls said they either marvel at how well they’re made or they laugh at how far movie-making has progressed over the years.
The girls also marvel at how far their daily news show, which takes 15 students about three hours a day to put together, has come over the last three years.
Everyone in the class has become really tight-knit, Van Houten said.
“If we mess up, everyone tries to build each other up,” she said. “We’ve gotten the perspective of real anchors and it’s been interesting to see how it all works, how much work they really put into it.”
Van Houten and Santana, who anchor the news show along with Elisa Gonzales, said they haven’t become celebrities, but they do have strangers congratulating them fairly frequently on a particular day’s show.
Santana recently had a freshman she didn’t know tell her she was her favorite sophomore via text, even though she’s a senior.
Junior Allen Lines was recently working on turning swords into light sabers via his computer in preparation for an upcoming competition. He’s planning on turning in a Star Wars-like film for it.
He’s not yet decided whether he is going into the medical or film field.
For now though, he’s content putting in hours on various projects.
“I just like seeing when everything comes together,” Lines said. “I like seeing the final product after all of the hard work we’ve done. It’s definitely a journey.”