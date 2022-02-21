SAFFORD — Safford High School’s music department hopes to “inspire the next generation of musicians” with their spring music showcase on Feb. 24.
The performance is open to the public and will be taking place at the Center for the Arts, next to the high school, at 6:30 p.m this Thursday. Tickets are $3 per person, but students participating in the performance are exempt from the fee.
“This year for band, we decided to do some video game music, which I thought would be not only really fun for the students to perform, but also be really fun for all the other students to listen to — kinda show them how being in music, you can do all things not just the classic, boring, old music,” said Safford High School Band Director Christian Varnam.
He said that the band’s repertoire features themes from popular video games.
“There’s one from Assassin’s Creed and another really popular one from the video game Skyrim: The Elder Scrolls — which is an adventure game,” said Varnam. “Inside of it, kinda gives us a sense of adventure as well from beginning to end. I think it’s a really nice journey that we get to share with all the kids.”
He said that there’s three main criteria for the pieces he chooses for the band’s repertoire.
“One of the categories I look at is ‘is it fun to play?’ — like — will they enjoy playing it?” Varnam said. “Another characteristic is ‘is there a really good educational learning experience that the students can have?’ And the third characteristic is kinda like a mixture of both in kinda pushing our musicianship skills further and further along — probably a little outside our comfort zone — ‘cause in my opinion, that’s the best way for improvement as a musician.”
In addition to the band, Varnam said that several of the high school’s choir and orchestra groups will also be performing.
“The music department showcase is going to feature all of our departments to get everybody excited for middle school and high school and being involved in music later on outside of elementary,” said Varnam. “So, there’s going to be (the) band, there’s a jazz band, there’s a couple different choirs and a couple different orchestras … Each aspect of our music department gets to showcase their abilities and their skills and get (the) audience involved as well.”
Varnam said that he’s most looking forward to bringing music to a larger audience, aiming to inspire the next generation of musicians to see the possibilities within the realm of music.
“Honestly, my favorite part about all of these showcases is just getting to have a really good musical experience with not only my current students but hopefully some of my future students as well,” said Varnam. “Just being able to show that a lot of the music education that we go through during school, we get to share that and get to basically inspire the next generation of musicians. I think that’s one of the coolest things about it.”