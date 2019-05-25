SAFFORD — Last Thursday night, the Safford High School class of 2019 celebrated the end of their high school years in a graduation ceremony that featured fireworks, a speech thanking a legendary Safford coach and not two, but four, student speakers.
After the processional and a Gila Valley Honor Guard flag presentation, the Safford High School choir sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” and senior class secretary KayLeAnn McDougal welcomed the graduates-to-be.
Principal Torey Leitzke then introduced the class’ two salutatorians and two valedictorians. Two of them earned those honors in only three years, which Leitzke called “an achievement highly difficult and demanding, and definitely worth noting.
“While this specific situation is unlike anything we have experienced, we want to acknowledge that all four are equally deserving to be honored,” Leitzke said.
“Being a Safford Bulldog has given me an opportunity to take college classes starting my freshman year, classes that led me here to this stage a year earlier than I had planned,” said three-year salutatorian Tori Millwood. “From this, I have learned you cannot plan your whole life, and those unplanned moments can be some of the best times of your life. So my advice to the senior class is to prepare for the unexpected and be open to change because those unplanned moments could be the greatest experience you will have in life.”
In his speech, four-year valedictorian Grant Montierth, a member of Safford’s 2019 state track champions, expressed appreciation for longtime coach Herman “BB” Andrews. Montierth then likened the class of 2019 to a successful track team, comprised of people who excel in different areas. “Graduation is a team victory. We have all helped to push each other and have worked together so that we could be here together tonight. We made a great team here at Safford High School, and I know we’ll continue to do great things in the future,”
Four-year salutatorian Elizabeth Chidester said the world was “desperate for a generation of leaders willing to connect and compromise with each other.
“Class of 2019, you are that generation of leaders,” she added. “I’m not asking you to run for office, drop everything right now and start a movement, or change your career path. I’m only asking you to always remember the good times we have had as a class these last four years. I’d like to thank you for teaching me countless lessons, including the importance of connection.”
“I won’t stand up here and preach to you how to live your life or how to find your passion,” said three-year valedictorian Emma Hackett. “I will tell you, though, open your heart and your mind to the beauty of the world and the excitement new experiences bring. Find the life that excites you and that you look forward to living. And once you find it, hold onto it with everything that you have. Whether it be a job or a hobby, make sure that every day is filled with the optimism of a kindergartner on the first day of school.”