While the future can be daunting for any young person, students at Safford High School will have the opportunity to consider life after graduation through the lens of a college and career expo on Friday.
The expo, now in its third year, is the culmination of the students’ diverse interests for their futures. According to SHS teacher and expo committee member Emily Clonts, students are asked about which careers or colleges they would like to pursue. Once the committee gathers student input, they embark on a mission to find representatives for each interest.
Clonts confirmed that the school has around 45 presenters scheduled for Friday’s event, ranging from a variety of professions that include a rancher, border patrol officer and a chef.
On Friday, students will rotate through seven different classes of their choosing throughout the day to listen to different speakers discuss their careers. Students were able to sign up for classes through an online form sent by the school that allowed them to select seven classes they wanted to attend. From there, the school set up a schedule for the attendees.
While Fridays are typically reserved for remedial classes, Clonts noted that this week hosts a mandatory school day for the high school students.
The professionals are slated to speak to students about the education and training they may need in order to pursue the career, costs associated with education, as well as how to prepare themselves for a future in the chosen vocation.
Around 90-95% of the scheduled speakers are local professionals and a “number” of colleges will be represented, Clonts said.
While a couple of speakers had to cancel, students can expect a few people to come in from outside the immediate region, such as military and FBI workers.
“We rotate through classes in the morning and then the afternoon is kind of more of a hands on,” Conts said of the expo.
A Life Line helicopter representative is expected to take a helicopter to the Friday event. An on-scene ambulance will also be available for students to tour, where they can ask on-site EMTs any questions they may have.
Students can additionally expect to see a new tractor supplied by Goodman AG where they can interact with the equipment.
“A lot of colleges come in the afternoon and the military usually does different stuff, so the afternoon is more like a career fair,” Conts explained. “So they walk around the campus and just kind of go to whatever they want to see at that point.”
In the past, the FBI brought along a simulator for students to observe, although their plans are not yet confirmed.
The high school educator can’t say for sure if past students have gone on to pursue their career expo interests, but she wouldn’t be surprised if many did make their interests a vocation.
Now in her fifth year teaching at the school, Conts recalled how a student this week announced in class that they signed up for Friday’s border patrol class due to an interest in the career.
“They’re definitely jumping into the classes that they’ve already expressed interest in,” she said. “We don’t always know where our students land. We don’t always get a lot of feedback after they graduate, but I would guess that many of them do pursue something that is helpful in some ways to them too.”
The expo committee member noted that another benefit to the annual function is that it helps students discover what they don’t like – a realization that can prove invaluable while exploring the future. Oftentimes a student will sit in on a class they initially thought they were interested in, only to leave with a different understanding – and view – of the field.
Overall, Conts enjoys watching students leave the expo with shifted perspectives and attitudes.
The expo gives students the opportunity to bridge the gap between their education and futures, with a better understanding of how the two can connect with one another.
“I think it’s just such an awesome outpouring of support from the community to have so many people willing to take their personal time or take time off of work to come in and talk to these students,” Conts said. “It’s very impressive when you listen to them. It’s very inspiring to listen to them and the kids definitely [feel inspired].”