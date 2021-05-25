Rachel Griffith came in first in her class of roughly 150 classmates at Safford High School, but she said that wasn't really her goal.
"For as long as I've been going to school I've just tried my best. I did my best on all of my assignments and in all of my classes. I didn't want to fall short of my expectations for myself," Griffith, 18, said last week.
Griffith, who is the middle child of five, said her parents, Jennifer and Gary, just had faith she would be a responsible student and never felt the need to push her.
The native Safford resident didn't spend all of her time studying, however. She participated in Eastern Arizona College's musical theater program for five years, is in choir and teaches piano to seven and eight-year-old children.
"I took piano lessons from first grade through eighth grade and I just thought it would be a good idea to teach kids how to play," she said.
A self-described quiet and introverted person, Griffith said she spends a fair amount of her time reading and spending time with family. She's a fan of fantasy novels, particularly those by author Kate Stradling.
She'll soon be heading to Provo, Utah to study engineering at Brigham Young University on a full-ride scholarship.
She's thinking about a career in mechanical engineering because she's good at math, liked her physics class and enjoys knowing how things work, like the gears inside of music boxes.
Luckily for her, brothers Zane and Stephen are already at BYU and ready to show her around campus and "all of the place where pianos" can be found.
She's leaving for Utah at the end of the month.
"I thought it would be a good idea to get used to being there before I started school," she said. "It's a bigger city than here and I like to get used to things."
She's going to miss seminary, choir and her friends, but "I'm looking forward to taking interesting and challenging classes and learning more."