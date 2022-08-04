A Safford High School teacher is participating in a new rural high school program in Arizona that aims to connect students with support and resources that are often lacking in geographically remote locations.

Safford High science students to be part of new education program

Safford High School teacher Kami Downing

According to a release, the Southern Arizona, Research, Science, and Engineering Foundation (SARSEF) program will bring university-level research to high school students as they participate in whole-class-based authentic scientific projects. Teachers have been paired with research fellows from the University of Arizona and they will work together to elevate student research.

Research Fellow Jay Goldberg will be working with teacher Kami Downing in Safford.
SARSEF program teachers and research fellows received training on how to lead whole class research inquiry and design projects at the American Museum of Natural History’s Southwestern Research Station in Portal, Ariz.
