Safford High science students to be part of new education program

A Safford High School teacher is participating in a new rural high school program in Arizona that aims to connect students with support and resources that are often lacking in geographically remote locations.
According to a release, the Southern Arizona, Research, Science, and Engineering Foundation (SARSEF) program will bring university-level research to high school students as they participate in whole-class-based authentic scientific projects. Teachers have been paired with research fellows from the University of Arizona and they will work together to elevate student research.
Safford teacher Kami Downing will be paired with Jay Goldberg, a postdoctoral researcher in ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona.
“I chose to be part of the SARSEF program so that I can help my students actively take part in real and meaningful science research,” Downing said.
The release said SARSEF will focus on classroom-level research projects, emphasizing topics relevant to students and their rural communities. With a whole class problem-based learning approach, students will acquire a deeper knowledge through active exploration of real-world challenges and problems.
“SARSEF is unique in supporting whole class research experiences for high school students,” said SARSEF Director of Research Margaret Wilch. “I am excited that the program will provide authentic research experiences to approximately 120 rural students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to conduct scientific research, let alone to interact with an actual scientist. The program focuses on freshman and sophomore science classes, not on science classes where students have already self-identified as loving science. In this way, we hope the program will provide greater access to science, enabling students to experience the creativity of thinking like a scientist and doing science.”
Teachers and research fellows received training on how to lead whole class research inquiry and design projects with Wilch at the American Museum of Natural History’s Southwestern Research Station in Portal, Ariz. Classroom research project topics were chosen based on concern and relevancy to the Douglas, Ariz., community.
“We’re going to have the students look at how diet impacts the growth of tobacco hornworms,” Goldberg explained. “Students will play an active role in deciding what interests them as the tobacco hornworms grow and change — from life cycle to behavior to size.”
Teachers and research fellows will be awarded with $2,000 stipends supported by the Office of Societal Impact, UA Research, Innovation and Impact. Additional programmatic support comes from the Thomas R. Brown Family Foundations.
Four high schools across Arizona are participating in the new Rural High School Program. Besides Safford High, the others are CAS High School Douglas, Sahuarita High School and Willcox High School.
For more information about SARSEF, visit sarsef.org