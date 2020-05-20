From the time he was small, Jared Montierth said he’s always set the bar high for himself and that won’t be changing. He hopes to become a doctor.
Montierth is Safford High School’s valedictorian this year. The 18-year-old is graduating with a weighted 4.28 grade point average. It’s weighted because he took more than a half dozen Eastern Arizona College classes so he could receive both college and high school credits. Among them? Chemistry, algebra and trigonometry.
Montierth, who is also a soccer player and track team member, credited his parents, Robert and Alisha, with much of his success.
“From a young age my parents taught me I should always try my best,” he said.
He was also challenged by the rest of the Class of 2020.
“”It was pretty tough,” Montierth said of being named valedictorian. “We had a lot of bright kids in our class.”
Montierth, who has two younger siblings, earned a handful of scholarships for his efforts, including the Brenda Hawkins scholarship, the Yvette Gengler scholarships, Northern Arizona University President’s scholarship, Eastern Arizona College scholarship recognition and the University of Arizona Wildcat distinction recognition scholarship.
He’ll be attending the University of Arizona in the fall. He’s planning on majoring in either bio chemistry or computer sciences. After that, he hopes to attend med school at UA. He’s got “quite a few” doctors in the family and after shadowing one, Montierth said he became “intrigued.” He’d love to open his own family practice one day.
When he’s not studying or playing sports, Montierth said he reads and watches TV to relax. He’s a fan of science fiction; his favorite book is “The Martian” by Andy Weir. (The film adaptation was directed by Ridley Scott and starred Matt Damon.) He also enjoyed the Harry Potter series. He’s also a fan of TV comedies like “Friends” and “Brooklyn 911.”