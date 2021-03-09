After roughly a year, work is again underway at Safford's historic downtown theater.
The foyer has been painted, several light fixtures have been hung and the upstairs viewing suits are nearing completion.
Danny Smith, president of the Safford Downtown Association, said after the main theater building is finished, construction will begin on a 24-foot tall stage building that will enclose the sides of the outside theater area.
Hundreds of hours of volunteer time and grants have gone into rehabbing the theater over the last three years. It was built in 1911, but has sat empty since 1975. When completed, the theater will show movies and host concerts and live performances. It will also be available to rent for special events.
“An economic engine, that’s the purpose of the theater,” Smith said. “The goal of this is to rent and sell the buildings around this because there is traffic here. I would especially like to bring people down here after 5’oclock. The goal is the bring people down here to make people think it would be great to have a store next to the theater because of the traffic.”
He'd like for the theater to open 80 nights during its first year, Smith said. That may not seem like a lot, but right now there are only 13 evening events in Safford’s downtown area annually.
“If we can change that to 93 events with that just being 50 or 100 people coming, that’s a lot more people who are coming down here,” he said.
If people came to the downtown area, more shops could open, generating more jobs for the community, Smith said.
The reconstruction began after the Historical Preservation Committee partnered with the Downtown Association.
The United Way of Graham and Greenlee County approved a $150,000 grant for the theater in December and the City of Safford donated $10,000. The association has also applied for a $92,000 grant from the USDA.