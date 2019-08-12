SAFFORD — For the second year in a row, the City of Safford has combined area youths returning to school with a chance to raise money for the community.
The second annual Back to School Bash took place Saturday at Glenn Meadows Park.
The event gave families the chance to experience the park’s amenities, including the soccer field and playground equipment, as well as enjoy riding a pedal go-kart around the basketball court and take part in a cornhole tournament.
The highlight, however, was the dunk tank, where children and adults had the chance to toss a softball at a target to dunk City Councilman Chris Taylor, City Manager Horatio Skeete, Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley Executive Director Mick Ruiz or the club’s Mikayla Cope.
City employees also manned the food station, offering hot dogs, nachos and drinks for sale.
All funds raised from food sales and games go to benefit United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties. Employees of the City of Safford, along with employees of Freeport-McMoRan and Freeport’s match, are the largest contributors to United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.