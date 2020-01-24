SAFFORD — When Tesla owner Jerry “EV Jerry” Asher, of the Tucson Electric Vehicle Association, visited the Gila Valley this month, he was pleased to find a new electric vehicle charging station.
The station, which can charge as many as four electric vehicles at a time, is located at the Safford Best Western Plus hotel, 450 E. Entertainment Ave., and was part of the hotel’s remodeling.
Best Western Plus General Manager Martin Valdez said the station was installed about six months ago for guests who own or rent an electric car.
“We know there’s a new era coming with electric cars and we wanted to make sure we can accommodate guests going in that direction,” Valdez said.
Asher, stopping in Safford as part of a state tour in his Tesla Model X, saw the charging station firsthand and met with Valdez, showing him how the Model X was charged and helping add the station to an app called PlugShare, which aids electric vehicle owners by mapping different types of charging stations. Valdez was happy to see Best Western Plus added to the map.
“We’re seeing that electric cars are really growing. It’s just smart to be a part of that,” Valdez said. “We wanted to be as innovative as we could and make sure we’re up to date with all the technology.”
He added that it was also the right thing for the environment.
Tesla offered Best Western Plus a charger at no cost, but hotel staff felt that charger was too small. Tesla then recommended purchasing a station from ClipperCreek, an electric vehicle supply company, which the hotel did. Hotel desk staff have been given a list of electric vehicles that can be charged and the time required for charging, in order to inform interested guests.
Valdez said introducing electric vehicle charging stations could help Safford grow as a city, and that, with their new station, Best Western Plus might help lead the way.
“I’d like to see more in town,” said Safford Planning and Community Development Director Susan Anderson. “There’s going to be higher demand for charging stations.”
Valdez said the new station was just one facet of Best Western Plus’ remodeling to increase guest amenities, which also included a gazebo with a full-size grill, an outdoor basketball court and a new meeting room under construction.