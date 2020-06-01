When Safford resident Kevin Reed woke up this morning he wondered, how many people in the Gila Valley are just as upset as he is about the death of George Floyd in Minnesota?
So, he put the question out on Twitter - was there anyone interested in staging a peaceful protest on Highway 70?
In today's vernacular, his Twitter account "exploded."
So, at 4 p.m., Reed found himself standing in front of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce holding an umbrella with the letters BLM for Black Lives Matter. At least 20 other protesters joined him, having seen his Tweet, his Snapchat account or after hearing about it through word-of-mouth.
"The voice of our fellow African-American brothers and sisters needs to be heard all throughout the country," Reed said. "I think a lot of times when you're in a rural area like Safford, Arizona you think you don't have to lend your voice to issues and I think it's very important you do and that's why we're out here. There's not a lot of people of color in our valley that doesn't mean their voice can't be heard through us as allies. We're here to let people know Black Lives Matter and there needs to be a change in the system."
According to authorities, police were called to a Minneapolis store May 25 because store clerks thought Floyd, a black man, had given them a counterfeit $20 bill. An unarmed Floyd was handcuffed and video surveillance shows Officer Derek Chauvin, a white officer, kneeling on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd became unresponsive and died. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired and Chauvin is now facing murder and manslaughter charges. The other three officers remain under investigation. Protests have been held in several cities across the nation with several of them resulting in riots.
Elizabeth Dannenbrink of Safford saw Reed's tweet.
"I am just so glad that if there's not a huge group, there's a small group of people here who are willing to fight for justice," she said. " I have family in Minneapolis who have been at the protest there, so that has impacted me a lot personally."
The reaction was a bit of a surprise to her, she said.
"We're getting a lot more honks than I was expecting. We've had a few people flip us off and we've had a few people shout things, but not that many so I am happy about that," Dannenbrink said.
Safford residents Brenden Ferrin and Savannah Whitten also came out.
"I think every little bit helps and moral support, no matter how little it is, can make a big difference," Ferrin said.
"We're unified with the whole country. We just want to show that we're all in this together and they're not alone and even though it wasn't in Phoenix, Arizona where he was killed, it's something we all care about," Whitten said.
Ana Marte of Thatcher said remaining silent can lead to problems.
"I think if you don't take a stand before it's a problem, it can become a problem in your area," Marte said."I also know a lot of people have a small-town mindset and we want to change people's minds on what they should care about."
When she first arrived, Marte said there were only five people protesting and it just grew from there. She also saw people drop off drinks for the protesters.
John Martinez of Thatcher said he grew up hearing things that didn't sit right with him and he was glad for an opportunity to show people who he is.
"I just wanted to come out here to show people I'm not a racist, I don't like racism and I support the black community because I don't see why nobody shouldn't," Martinez said. "Me, personally, I'd like to help end racism and help the world become a more beautiful place, almost like world peace and it can't exist if racism exists."
Although upset about the level of violence and looting taking place during other protests, Martinez said the Boston Tea Party was a riot and good things resulted from it.
Kristine Marchione joined the protest after getting off work at 5 p.m.
"I'm from Minnesota, my daughter dates a black man and I know what I don't want. I don't want my kids to have to deal with this and if I have grand kids some day," Marchione said. "It's got to start here with everyday, normal people."
Reed originally intended to hold a four-hour protest on one day, but was reconsidering.
"It's going so good today and we're receiving such support off the highway I think we might give it another night, absolutely," he said.