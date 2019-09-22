SAFFORD — Crunchy, squishy, slimy and smooth were all at the tips of fingers last Monday as the Safford Library held its monthly STEAM night.
“It’s a great way to grow their minds, and it really helps them develop. That’s the thing; their brains are still developing, so it’s a great way for them to explore and learn new things. This is the first time I’ve learned about it (STEAM nights), from a co-worker who sent me the flier,” said local mom Kaitlyn Shiftlett. “I think this is really good for the kids; it really seems like they’re having fun.”
STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) nights at the Safford City-Graham County Library include family-oriented activities geared toward education. This month’s steam event focused on sensory exploration, which helps children engage in creative thinking, problem solving and innovation.
Specifically geared toward preschool-aged children and younger, the event included large containers filled with various objects that children could explore, such as shaving cream, rice, sculpting clay and beads.