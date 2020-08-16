An expanded e-library is now at the fingertips of local library card holders, and familiar clubs such as Science City and Coding Club are taking on a different format this fall.
Victoria Silva, director for the Safford-City Graham County Library, said in order to keep COVID-19 from spreading, participants in the Coding Club will be taking turns for in-person experiences, while others will be participating online.
Keeping the community safe is one of the library’s biggest goals, Silva said. A new coding instructor has been hired by the library to lead the club, and he intends to bring coding to the kids in the form of role playing games.
“The kids are going to love it. They’re taking all these things and incorporate them together to learn cooperation and problem solving skills,” Lesley Talley, library program coordinator, said.
Silva estimates the first few meetings will have to be in person in order to figure out what type of character the kids want to be. There will be castles, magic, and lots of coding elements throughout the game. The library’s 3-dimensional printer will be used to create the kid’s characters.
“It’s going to be a pho-Dungeons and Dragons,” Silva said.
Science City is also under new leadership and will be heavily involved in virtual programming. Silva said participants kids will be meeting through Zoom meetings.
“We’ve always been over the past years a programming library and we’re making sure we don’t lose sight of that by adapting as much as we can,” said Talley.
The library is open and now offers more online choices for library card owners.
Just before having to shut down in March, the library entered into an agreement with cloudLibrary. This online library source is a state-wide consortium of books consisting of 50,000 to 60,000 ebook titles for free reading as well as audio books. Silva said this new online library has many more titles than the previous source and is available in app form for library patrons. To access the cloudLibrary, the library patron uses their library card number as their password and their account name.
“We’re purchasing not only content for our patrons, but our patrons have access to the other libraries within it,” said Silva. “It’s ebooks and audiobooks. That’s one thing we’re really excited about. It’s simpler.”
Babytime and Storytime are also online for the safety of the library patrons. While the rest of the community adapts to COVID-19 precautions, the library is not any different. Books that are returned to the library after checkout are quarantined for a week, Silva said. Curbside library book pickup is still available and will be available for as long as the readers want to use it, Silva said. Library books can be checked out by mail, too.
Over the year, the library has been updating products as well as purchasing new technology. A new bottle-filler machine has been placed in the library foyer and paid for by an anonymous donor. The water fills bottles with filtered cool water, while counting the number of bottles filled. Also, a document transfer machine is newly available. This scanner will copy photos and email them, put them on a jump drive, and translate print documents into over seven different languages. The center was paid for by funds from the Friends of the Library.
Talley said the library is still preparing for the holidays despite the virus.
“Don’t count us out for our holiday programming. It will be back in some format, we’re just kind of playing it by ear as we’re going along,” she said.
As the first day of school approaches, the Safford Library also has free online tutoring available through tutor.com. Parents can access the tutoring program by going to saffordlibrary.org and following the link under Learning at the Library.
“It offers tutoring in all subjects all the way through college, including a writing lab and resume help. It gets really good feedback from our patrons,” said Talley. “Ninety-six percent of the patrons that used the live one-on-one sessions reported that it helped them complete their assignments.”
Talley said this program was one of the ways that the library supports education within the community.