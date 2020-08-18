Driving back and forth to Phoenix and Tucson isn’t much fun. Now imagine driving there for round after round of chemotherapy or radiation.
It’s probably not only physically and emotionally exhausting, but expensive to boot when you think about the gas money and incidentals.
Well, that’s where the Safford Lions Club comes in.
For the last eight years, the club has been providing oncology patients $40 a month in gift cards to use as they see fit, said Michelle Wilson, Lions Club member.
Back in 2012, Lions Club member Sheila Lindhorst came up with the idea of raising funds for gas cards for Graham County cancer patients via a raffle at the Salsa Fest. It was such a huge success, the club decided to continue offering the cards, Wilson said.
The club funds roughly 75 percent of the cards through club activities, she said. Donations from various organizations and the occasional individual make up the rest.
Somewhere between 50 and 75 people have used the cards throughout the course of their treatments, Wilson said. There are no income requirements, people just need to provide documentation showing they are an oncology patient.
The Lions Club doesn’t promote the program too much; most patients hear about it through word of mouth, Wilson said.
Wilson, who owns the Farmers Insurance on West Main Street in Safford, said before COVID-19 hit, patients would come to her office to get the cards. Nowadays, she said she’s happy to deliver them.