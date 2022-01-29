The City of Safford will need to repair the roofs of seven public buildings damaged in a hail storm that received fail ratings in an analysis by a roofing company.
Progressive Roofing did a free analysis for the city of nine buildings: the fire department, electrical substation, City Hall, the former Magistrate, Public Works, the Mesa Yard Office Complex, Safford Regional Airport, Safford Library Expansion and the old police station. Of the nine, two passed but still had limited damage.
Assistant City Engineer Gabe Bowman said he recommended focusing efforts first on three buildings — the fire department, City Hall and the Magistrate — because they suffered excessive hail damage.
The hail storm resulting in the damage was Sept. 5, and the city’s insurance provider determined that damage was not the fault of the city.
Insurance will cover a claim of $198,106 for the buildings with hail damage.
Along with hail damage, the analysis found the roof coating of several roofs had failed and multiple buildings were at risk of experiencing leaks. Several roofs have “reached the end of their useful life” and should be replaced.
Bowman said, for example, the electrical substation has water damage and has been “significantly compromised."
The two buildings that suffered only “limited damage” could be taken care of last, the MYOC and airport. They could opt for a 10-year life on certain buildings, like the library expansion based on its plans for future use.
The cost of repairing all seven buildings will be $237,843.
Councilman Arnold Lopez said the analysis noted necessary conduit and infrastructure work on the roofs, and asked if Progressive or the city would handle that.
“So, the price quoted could still go up a little more,” he asked. “Some of the other things up there…vAir conditioners, just like a road, we repave it and a week later we dig it up. Does anything need to be replaced now if we go with the 20-year life?”
Bowman said the city will be handling some of the associated wiring and electrical work in-house to limit costs. He also said the analysis did not include air conditioners, but they have been working properly up to this point.
Currently, there is $250,000 in their Capital Improvement Project fund for the project.
The council approved the contract with Progressive Roofing.