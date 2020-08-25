A Safford man was arrested last week after Mount Graham Regional Medical Center staff accused him of attacking a doctor and threatening to blow up the hospital.
According to a Safford police report, Brian Heesaker went to the emergency room complaining of neck pain around 9 a.m. Aug. 20. He began to tell staff stories about how he'd been hanged, shot and stabbed in the past and how he was going to fix the country by blowing it up. He also said he would blow up the hospital, according to the report.
When one of the emergency room doctors asked Heesaker if he had a history of mental health issues, he became angry and began trying to punch the doctor, according to the report.
The two men fell to the ground and other hospital staff came and restrained Heesaker.
The doctor told officers he managed to fend off the blows and was uninjured.
Heesaker told officers he pushed the doctor, but only after having been pushed by the doctor first, the report stated.
According to the report, Heesaker was booked into the jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, threatening and intimidating, disorderly conduct and making a terrorist threat.