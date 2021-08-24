A 28-year-old Safford man is being held in the Graham County Adult Detention Center on $1 million bail after being accused of molesting a child over a four-year period.
According to a Thatcher Police Department report, a Gila Valley man called police on July 21 to say a relative had told him that they'd been touched inappropriately by Remington Baldwin. Not wanting the child to have to tell their story multiple times, the man immediately called police.
The child was forensically interviewed at the Copper Hills Child Advocacy Center in Globe. During that interview the child said Baldwin began victimizing them when Baldwin was in his mid-20s and it continued for three or four years, the report said.
Police pretended to be the child and texted Baldwin, but whenever the detectives asked a question about the acts that were committed, Baldwin would ask to meet in person. He also repeatedly asked the "child" if they'd erase the texts, according to the report.
Detectives then gave the child a list of questions to ask Baldwin over the phone and recorded the conversation. Baldwin apologized for his actions, admitting it was inappropriate and he "should have never done it," according to the report.
In later interviews with police, Baldwin said it was the child who initiated each of the incidents, the report said.
Baldwin is being held on nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.