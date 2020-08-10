Safford police officers investigating a possible assault arrested a Safford man on multiple felony charges Aug. 5, including possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
According to a Safford police report, officers received an assault call around 2 a.m. Aug. 5 and the alleged victim identified a man walking west on East Highway 70 as the suspect.
After handcuffing Randolph Dalzine, an officer discovered a handgun concealed in Dalzine's waistband and heroin and methamphetamine in his pockets, the report said.
A criminal records check revealed Dalzine has multiple felony convictions, rendering it illegal for him to possess firearms, the report stated. It was also discovered that he was wanted on two non-extraditable warrants.
Dalzine was booked into the Graham County Jail. He is facing drug possession charges along with possession of a deadly weapon while in the commission of a felony charge and the prohibited weapons charge.