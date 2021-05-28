Cruising down Safford’s Main Street each Saturday night used to be the highlight of the weekend, and Ryan Briscoe wants to see it come back.
Over the years, the Safford resident said he’s considered trying to bring people back to Main Street for cruising, but there was always something else to do. However, a week and a half ago, the thought came to him again and he couldn’t get it out of his head.
He went on Facebook, posted an invitation to gather last Saturday and the response was overwhelming, he said.
“I realized that it’s not just me. There’s a lot of people that want to cruise Main Street,” he said.
It was the first Main Street cruise in over a decade and it was a huge success, he said.
“I didn’t expect the turnout. There were teenagers there, people in their 20’s and 30’s, and 60’s. There were older people cruising Main Street in their classic cars,” he said. “The best thing was to see everyone so happy and smiling, the way it used to be.”
They began gathering at 8 pm. People stood on the sidewalks or drove their cars and trucks up and down the street while chatting and listening to music. Two hours later, at the pre-arranged time, the crowd left, he said.
There are multiple theories as to why people stopped cruising, Briscoe said. One was that the city banned it, but he checked with a local police officer and found no law against it. There is a curfew, but it doesn’t pertain to adults.
“I cruised Main in the ’80s and ’90s,” he said. “I remember driving it with my parents. When I talk to other people about it, they will tell me that they’ve missed it so much, and they tell their kids about it. When I talk to younger people, they talk about how they always heard about their dad or uncle’s experience cruising Main. So many people were so excited about it.”
Some people told Briscoe they met their spouses while cruising Main and they wouldn’t have the families they do today if they hadn’t.
Danny Smith, Safford Downtown Association president, said he was on Main Street the night of the cruise.
“It was good to see,” he said.
Smith remembers cruising on the weekends when he was a teen and thinks maybe cell phones caused the the tradition to fade. People don’t have to go to a central location to find their friends anymore, he said.
Bringing back the tradition could be good for businesses in the area, he said. Perhaps the restaurants or coffee shops may see an added boost of income during the weekend.
Briscoe’s overall delight was to see everyone together again and happy. He hopes to see crowds on Main Street every Saturday night, he said. Everyone is invited, whether they have off-road vehicles, classic cars, hot rods or lowriders.
“Hopefully, it will catch on. It was so cool to see people happy and smiling,” he said.