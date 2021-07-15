The Safford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 59-year-old Safford resident who hasn’t been seen in several days.
Richard B. Lopez was last seen on Friday, July 9 and his family reported him missing on Monday, July 12, said Chief Glenn Orr.
Lopez left home without his medication and his family is very concerned, Orr said.
A local air ambulance service took an officer up Wednesday to try to locate Lopez’s 1993 Ford F150 without success, the chief said.
If you have any information about Lopez’s location, contact the Safford Police at 928-432-4100.