A 37-year-old Safford man accused of driving into the Cottonwood Wash the same night Maci Reed, 4, was swept away and died was bound over for trial Wednesday afternoon.
Justice of the Peace Wyatt Palmer found enough probable cause for Kade Good to stand trial on one count of reckless driving and one count of endangerment-substantial risk of imminent death during a short preliminary hearing in Graham County Superior Court.
Safford Police Officer Kevin Lamoreaux testified he and other officers from all over the Gila Valley were asked to help Pima officers July 22 after 4-year-old Maci Reed was swept away in the Cottonwood Wash during a monsoon storm. While on the Pima Bridge at Highway 70, a Pima firefighter came on the radio and said a pickup truck had just driven at a high rate of speed into the same wash from the west side of 200 North, Lamoreaux said.
When he arrived 30-45 seconds later, Lamoreaux said a man later identified as Good and a woman passenger were still inside the truck, which had water covering the hood. Under questioning from Chief Deputy Graham County Attorney Allan Perkins, the officer said he and other officers estimated the depth of the water at 5 feet because when the woman got out of the truck, it came up to her neck and she was 5 feet, 6 inches tall.
Lamoreaux told Perkins he, two other officers and two Safford Fire Department units were pulled away from the search to deal with Good and he confirmed Maci perished that night.
Lamoreaux testified 200 North has gates at the east and west ends that are closed to prevent people from getting into the wash, but officers were so busy searching for Maci they hadn't had a chance to close the gate on the west end. The gate on the east end was blocked by a Pima fire engine, he said.
The officer further testified there are signs that say Do No Enter When Flooded on both sides and Dip warning/20 mph speed limit signs on both sides. He also said the National Weather Service had put out a flash flood warning that night.
Pima Fire Capt. Jess Rogers told him Good hit the wash at about 40 mph, appeared disoriented and was throwing items out of the truck window, Lamoreaux said. The captain also told him both Good and his passenger ignored first responders' instructions.
When asked about Good's demeanor with him, Lamoreaux said "initially he was very scared and unsure of what was going on," but then became upset and frustrated about his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.
When defense attorney Josi Lopez asked Lamoreaux how Rogers could describe Good's face from across the flooded wash at 11 p.m., the officer said he guessed it was from the emergency lights on the fire engine and the lights streaming from a nearby house.
He conceded he doesn't know if Good heard the weather alert that night or if it provided any specific locations within Graham County.
Good is scheduled to be arraigned in Graham County Superior Court Sept. 27.
According to police, Good also drove into B&D Air Conditioning at the intersection of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Safford on April 6. The Safford Police Department has asked the Graham County Attorney's Office to file charges against him in connection with that incident as well.
According to Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen, the Reeds were driving on a farm road on private property when their suburban was swept away. They drove through a dip in the road while traveling one way without any issues, but when they came back to the dip, their vehicle stalled in water, she said. A woman in the vehicle called 911 shortly after 9 p.m., and officers made a chain with a rope to get the family off the roof of the suburban, but it quickly began to drift away.