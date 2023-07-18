Safford man wounded in officer-involved shooting

Local law enforcement officials compare notes Tuesday afternoon near the scene of a police-involved shooting in the 900 block of 12th Street in Safford. A man identified as Douglas Van Raam reportedly received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center for treatment.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

A Safford man sustained multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday morning during an encounter with Safford Police officers in which he allegedly pointed at one of them with a gun.

Douglas Van Raam, 53, was shot and injured during a confrontation in the 900 block of 12th Street, Safford Police Department reported in a release.

