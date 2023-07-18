Safford man wounded in officer-involved shooting

Local law enforcement officials compare notes Tuesday afternoon near the scene of a police-involved shooting in the 900 block of 12th Street in Safford. A man identified as Douglas Van Raam reportedly received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center for treatment.
A Safford man sustained multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday morning during an encounter with Safford Police officers in which he allegedly pointed at one of them with a gun.
Douglas Van Raam, 53, was shot and injured during a confrontation in the 900 block of 12th Street, Safford Police Department reported in a release.
The release said officers responded to the scene about 10 a.m. to a report of two men arguing, one of whom was said to be holding a handgun.
Upon arrival, officers encountered Van Raam, who reportedly was still holding the gun. Safford Police Chief Brian Avila, who was at the scene Tuesday afternoon, said Van Raam apparently had used the gun to threaten a Safford utilities worker, whose white service truck was still parked at the scene as of 2 p.m.
The release said officer made several unsuccessful requests to Van Raam to put down the gun. Instead, he allegedly pointed the weapon at one of the responding officers.
Two other responding officers opened fire on Van Raam, hitting him at least twice, SPD said.
Van Raam was secured by officers and given emergency medical treatment. He was transported to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center for treatment. The full extent of his injuries was unknown as of press time.
Safford Police were assisted by Thatcher Police Department and Graham County Sheriffs Department at the scene, according to the release.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety Critical Incident Team has been called in, and 12th Street has been closed off between Ninth Avenue and 10th Avenue while they pursue the investigation.
Avila said the officers who fired on Van Raam have been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation. He expressed confidence the investigation findings will come back in their favor.