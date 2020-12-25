Trevon Bondae knows how it feels to be in the shoes of the less fortunate. Literally.
“I used to wear girls shoes to school because it was the only thing I could find around the neighborhood,” Bondae said.
Then, when he was in the second grade someone at school swooped in.
“They never told me who or what, but someone brought me a little pair of boots,” he said. “The teachers knew what I was going through, and they gave me some boots, and I remember that being the biggest thing for me. That someone who doesn’t even know me cares about me, enough to get me some boots.”
Fast forward to 2016 and Bondae, a 25-year-old Safford barber, began collecting shoes and distributing them to children identified by local school teachers as being in need.
In 2017, he created Fades for Grades, giving free haircuts to local kids before school.
Both his parents were addicted to drugs when he was young and he, too got into trouble with drugs. After his mom developed Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, he tried to make money by smuggling marijuana, got caught and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2013.
“That’s where I learned how to cut hair, this man told me, ‘You can sit here for three years or make something of it,” he said.
After getting out of prison, Bondae realized he wanted to give back to the community and he kept circling back to that day when someone bought him boots at Walmart.
“At the end of the day, it’s not what you’ve done, it’s how you’ve come back from it. When I got out of prison, I just kind of wanted to do something. At this point, I don’t care what I do, as much as I help,” he said.
He knows people may continue to judge him, but accepts it.
“I know I’m always going to be looked at as the felon, and that’s OK. I don’t mind. But as long as I know I can still help people, I don’t care what title you give me. I just don’t want to be known as only the felon that cuts hair. I want to leave something more behind.”
It doesn’t take much to make a child’s life better, he said.
“A lot of people think you have to donate a million gifts at Christmas to help someone out. No, a pair of Walmart boots can help someone out. That was in the second grade, I’m 25 years old, I still remember everything about those shoes. That was one of the biggest blessings of my life,” he said.