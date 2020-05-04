On a typical day, you can find John David Brinkley out in his front yard reading a book or working on his latest project. The 85-year-old Safford resident likes to keep busy.
If you’ve ever found yourself near Central Avenue and West Bonita Street, you’ve probably seen Brinkley’s home. It’s the one with the three tall trees, American flag and oh, yeah, a tremendous display of yard art.
You’ll see antique wagon wheels, little wheelbarrows, street signs and a gold plated fire hydrant, just to name a few treasures.
Brinkley’s hobby began 10 years ago. His daughter Dana presented him with a couple of metal cowboys to hang on a wall.
“My daughter said she didn’t like the two cowboys, so she just gave them to me to use in my front yard,” he said.
Before too long, Brinkley began picking up items at yard sales and swap meets and adding them to his yard.
Once he started, he just kept going.
“My favorite piece of art is the Jeep. I love that Jeep,” Brinkley said.
Brinkley, an Army veteran, came across a picture of himself working on a Jeep in Germany in the 1950s and inspiration struck. He just happened to have a Jeep grill and the other parts in his garage and he decided to create a Jeep that looked identical to one in the photo.
After he finished it, Brinkley bolted it to his brick wall on the left side of his house.
The children in his family and the neighbor kids tend to gravitate toward two other pieces in his yard — the police and sports car at the front of his yard.
The retired Phelps Dodge electrician has three children, eight grandchildren, and “probably a dozen great-grandchildren.”
Both vehicles are battery-powered ride-on toy cars. Brinkley was given the sports car and bought the police car at a garage sale.
“My grandson is a police officer in Thatcher, and I had him in mind when I put the police car up in my front yard,” he said.
Brinkley built stands and bolted the cars to posts three feet off the ground. Brinkley enjoys when children come over, hop in the cars and imagine that they are racing each other around the block.
Brinkley also built a John Deere tractor pump a few years ago.
“I like old farming machinery items, and that’s why I (also) like to collect those wheels,” he said.
Brinkley encourages anyone who drives by to stop and take pictures and looks at his front yard artwork.
“I’m not ashamed of anything, and I enjoy it when people stop by to take photos and look at my front yard,” he said. “I haven’t had any complaints. All my neighbors have said they like my artwork in my yard.”