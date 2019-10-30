SAFFORD — When the Safford City Council met last Monday, Oct. 28, the agenda included a few upgrades to city parks.
The meeting opened with Sean Wenham, of Freeport-McMoRan, presenting the city with a $78,000 grant from Freeport-McMoRan Foundation. The foundation’s grant will go toward improvements to El Paso Park, including playground equipment, a parking lot, a sand volleyball court, a ramada and a dog park. In-house design is planned for November, with construction starting in spring 2020.
The council also awarded a contract for enhancements to Glenn Meadows and Firth parks. Using federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, the city will install Americans with Disabilities Act compliant rubber surfaces under the parks’ playground equipment.
“This project will make the playgrounds handicapped accessible and improve access and safety for all users,” city staff advised the council.
The contract was awarded to Ron Cox Builders, LLC, of Thatcher, which submitted a $222,577 bid. Cox was one of only two bidders; the other, Conco Concrete Specialists, LLC, of Lakeside, bid $291,783.
Safford Public Works Director Lance Henrie told the council the project’s recommended start date was on or before Dec. 1, 2019. He said the rubber surfaces came with a guaranteed 10 years’ longevity but were projected to last longer.