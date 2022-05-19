Safford nears 2023 budget approval By Eastern Arizona Courier May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Safford City Council on Monday will continue its march toward approving a fiscal year 2023 budget with a review of revenue projections for the city’s general fund.Staff has offered a proposed schedule to adopt a tentative budget June 13, followed by a public hearing for a final budget and property tax levy June 27, and to adopt the property tax levy July 11.The city projects additional revenues at just under $17,000 verses expenses.Also Monday:•The council will look at employee ID cards and whether they should be purchased for current and future staff.•The council will consider awarding a construction contract to Sunland Asphalt & Construction for the runway rehabilitation project at Safford Airport.The council will close the regular meeting and go immediately into a work session Monday, where they will look at the future of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, which was abolished May 9.The council’s intent is to rebuild the committee following two resignations and look at additional responsibilities and expectations.The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Library Program Room, 808 S. Seventh Ave. Listen to the meeting on the City of Safford YouTube channel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Budget Staff Finance Work Revenue Othe Council Approval Levy City Load comments Most Popular River park plan gets big boost Family loses everything, community reaches out Rosemont Mine project dealt major setback Junior rodeo unites families, creates opportunities EAC awards 661 degrees in ceremony Man indicted in case involving 12-year-old girl Thatcher runaway confesses to murder Appeals court denies bid for open pit mine near Tucson Family loses everything in Safford house fire Gaethje loses in quest for UFC title Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit